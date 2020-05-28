Shenandoah Public Library reopens June 1

The Shenandoah Public Library is set to reopen to the public on Monday, June 1, and will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The library will continue to offer curbside delivery of items at the Elm Street entrance. Items that have been checked out since the initial closure now have a due date of Monday, June 8.
There are a few changes you will notice to keep everyone safe and
healthy. First, no social gathering will be allowed for anyone of any age. Groups of people gathering will be asked to disperse.
Patrons will be asked to do the following:
• Wear a Mask.
• Stay 6 feet apart from other patrons and staff.
• Be efficient and stay only long enough to accomplish your tasks.
• Wash your hands before and after using our building.
• Return items in drop boxes instead of placing them on counters or handing them to staff.
• Scan your items when prompted by a librarian at check-out so there is less contact between staff, patrons and materials. Items can be scanned by waving the library’s barcode under the scanner while it is on its stand.
"We look forward to seeing our community once again in the library, but want to make sure that we do our best to keep staff and patrons safe," said Library Director, Carrie Falk.
Watch the libraries website www.shenandoah.lib.ia.us and Facebook page for information about the Summer Reading Challenge for all ages.
