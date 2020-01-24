County reviews 911 pay

By JOHN VAN NOSTRAND
With the end of the Page County 911 dispatchers union scheduled to happen this year, Page County Board of Supervisors reviewed the entities’ pay scale Jan. 21 with department head Kris Grebert.
Supervisors are planning to have a new pay scale in place when the fiscal year budget 2021 begins on July 1. There have been staff changes in recent months with the department causing a mix of experienced and non-experienced employees.
No decision was made.
One suggestion is a pay range depending upon years of experience and having certain certifications. New dispatchers begin at $14.99 an hour. Those with at least seven years’ experience would make $17.60 an hour. Grebert suggested paying the lead dispatcher $21.75 an hour.
“More responsibility, the more you have on your plate, the more you should get,” Grebert said.
The end of the dispatch union goes back to former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad’s initiative to weaken public-employee unions before he resigned from office in 2017. Page County’s dispatch union started in April 2016, months after the new, 911 call center opened in Clarinda.
In other supervisor news…
Angie Dow informed the supervisors the Iowa State Association of Counties is proposing off-road vehicle and snowmobile owners be allowed to register their vehicle in any Iowa county regardless of where the owner lives in Iowa.
Supervisors approved a county held tax certificate to the city of Shenandoah for the property at 207 E. Valley in Shenandoah.
Bruce Gruber was approved as a new, medical investigator.
