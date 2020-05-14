SMC set to open Wellness Center

Shenandoah area residents have a place to work out and exercise in town as the Shenandoah Medical Center’s Wellness Center is set to open, Monday, May 18.
The center will be open by appointment only and SMC Director of Wellness Nikki Carlson said that’s in place to make sure restrictions can be enforced.
“It’s so we can follow the guidelines of no more than 50 percent capacity,” said Carlson, “and keep people more than six feet apart. Our cardio equipment is either six feet apart or we have tagged machines out that can’t be used.”
Appointments will be in one-hour time slots from 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday. To sign up, Carlson asks members email her at ncarlson@smchospital.com or text/call her at 712-370-1442. Sign up is first come, first serve. Sign up is also available in-person during a members’ exercise time.
Hospital staff took advantage of the two-month closure to remodel the facility, so Carlson said those coming in will have new-look surroundings while they exercise.
All the equipment that has been available remains so for people doing individual workouts, but Carlson said classes will not resume at this point.
“Our classes are still on standby,” said Carlson. “The decision will be made based on if people want to come back. If we don’t have the numbers of people wanting to return we’ll just hold off.”
Governor Kim Reynolds allowed fitness centers and gyms to re-open May 1, but Carlson said they needed extra time to make sure they were ready to go.
“We needed more time to prepare and to set ourselves up for what the governor expected of us,” said Carlson. “That gave us a couple weeks to prepare, to put distance between equipment and set up guidelines. At the same time it gave us time to see what was going on in Page County and surrounding counties as far as COVID-19 cases.”
Carlson said while they
SMC
Continued from page 1A
feel they are able to open back up now, that could change if there is an influx of cases in the area.
Members must by symptom-free to be admitted and temperatures will be taken at the door. Carlson adds members shouldn’t feel pressured to come in yet.
“If you don’t feel comfortable coming in yet, don’t come in,” said Carlson. “Come back when you are ready and there are a lot of people not there yet.”
Carlson is also excited to have the facility open and used again.
“We’re really looking forward to seeing everybody again,” said Carlson. “They will have a new space, so hopefully they’ll look forward to coming in and seeing us.”
March 17 was the last day the Wellness Center was open prior to the pandemic-related closure and Carlson said members who paid for March will get the rest of May free. Anyone who already paid for the entire year will get the first two months of 2021 free.
Meanwhile, the Shenandoah Fitness Center, which is owned by the city, will remain closed at this time.
Shenandoah Parks and Rec Director Chad Tiemeyer said it’s not feasible for the city to open the center right now.
“We can’t meet the guidelines that are currently in place,” said Tiemeyer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.