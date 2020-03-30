Shenandoah playgrounds close but parks remain open

The playgrounds at Shenandoah’s city parks are closed.
Shenandoah Parks and Rec Director Chad Tiemeyer said the decision was made to close the playground equipment late last week because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“Looking at what a lot of other parks and rec agencies are doing across the state and country,” said Tiemeyer, “we made the educated decision to close them down. We wanted to get ahead of the curve as best we can. It was a tough decision to make, but one we felt had to be made.”
Tiemeyer said they will likely keep the playgrounds closed until the schools open again, which is currently set for Monday, April 13. If that date is pushed back, Tiemeyer said the playground opening date would likely be pushed back as well.
Everything else at Shenandoah’s parks remains open.
“Go to the park,” said Tiemeyer, “run around in the grass, walk around the parks, take your family and throw a ball around.”
The golf course remains open as well. Tiemeyer said only a couple states have mandated the closing of golf courses as he has heard from experts saying golf courses are okay.
“There are a lot of epidemiologists,” said Tiemeyer, “saying the golf course can be open as long as you obey the social distancing aspect. The pro shop is closed, but we do have someone out there for greens fees and payments.”
Tiemeyer said the biggest change at the course right now has to do with cart rentals.
“For our carts it’s one person per cart,” said Tiemeyer, “unless you’re family living in the same household. We’re disinfecting carts immediately after they are used and encouraging people not to hang around afterward.”
Each hole now has a piece of PVC placed in the bottom of the cup.
“The ball sits on the edge of the cup and you pick it up,” said Tiemeyer. “This way you don’t have to touch the flag. The ball washers aren’t out for the same reason. We want to limit the amount of things people can touch.”
Tiemeyer said the course is being used.
“I was out there (Sunday) and it was packed,” said Tiemeyer,” but everybody I saw was practicing social distancing and no one was sharing carts. It’s good to have something open for those that want to get out and enjoy some kind of activity.”
While still in the brainstorming phase, Tiemeyer said they are looking at starting some home contests for the community’s children.
“We’re looking at hosting a couple Fortnite tournaments,” said Tiemeyer. “It’s something that once I figure out how to set up something, we hope to let multiple rounds of kids enjoy that from home.”
Art contests and cooking contests are a couple other ideas currently on the table.
“I know a lot of people have cabin fever right now,” said Tiemeyer, “so we want to do what we can to keep everybody’s minds positive and on the right track.”
Follow Shenandoah Parks and Rec on Facebook for the latest updates.
