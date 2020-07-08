Shenandoah District Return To Learn plan

As classes resume this fall, schools will look and feel different in the Shenandoah Community School District.
As of now, students in the district will return to school on-site Aug. 26.
With a four-level response to COVID-19 plan in place, the district will start the 2020-21 school year at a Level 2 COVID-19 response. The district developed this plan to help make decisions within the schools learning environment.
Officials said the level of response could change at any time based on new information and the spread of COVID-19. The district will continue to look for guidance from the Iowa Department of Public Health and Page County Public Health. School officials will continue to consult with the administration from the Shenandoah Medical Center and the City of Shenandoah as well.
The district has developed a comprehensive online platform for required continuous learning. This platform will aid instructors and students in the event the district is required to close again due to COVID-19 or another type of emergency. The learning platform will offer instruction and assess student learning. Instructors will utilize this tool in classroom settings throughout the year to help familiarize the students.
The district will put several health and safety measures in place this fall using the Level 2 COVID-19 response. The Shenandoah CSD provided the below level of response plan.
Level 1 COVID 19 implies a low level of risk. All students in grades PK-12 will attend school in person. Most school operations, activities, and athletics will proceed as usual. There will be increased efforts to sanitize the buildings continually.
Level 2 COVID 19 suggests there is a moderate risk. All students in grades PK-12 will attend school in person. Accommodations will be made for students who are unable to attend in person due to health concerns or other related circumstances. Students who cannot attend in person will participate in required continuous learning online, small group instruction, and/or participate in alternate locations to receive specialized instruction. Some paper learning packets may also be assigned. Some school operations, activities, and athletics will be canceled, postponed, or adjusted to meet the necessary health and safety standards. IHSAA and IHSGAU guidance will be used to determine the extent to which students may engage in athletics and the district’s procedures.
An application process for required continuous learning online will be made available to students and families who may need accommodations for health concerns or other related circumstances.
Special attention will be given to social distancing when feasible. Defined procedures will be provided for using face coverings as allowed, handwashing, monitoring illness, and disinfecting the buildings. The district strongly recommends the use of face coverings and hand sanitizer. These items will be made available for students and staff.
Level 3 COVID 19 demonstrates there is a significant risk. The district will prioritize having students in grades PK-8 attend in person to the extent possible. High school students will continue to attend in person. However, if we are required to meet mandated distancing directives, it may be necessary to reduce the number of High School students in the building at one time. Rotating or alternate schedules will be developed if it is required to meet these standards. Details will be provided when more information is available to work with to make this type of decision.
Many operations and most activities and athletics will be canceled, postponed, or adjusted to meet the necessary health and safety standards. IHSAA and IHSGAU guidance will be used to determine the extent to which students may engage in athletics and the district’s procedures.
Special attention will be given to social distancing. Defined procedures will be provided for using face coverings as allowed, handwashing, monitoring illness, and disinfecting the buildings.
Using face masks as allowed, handwashing, monitoring illness, and disinfecting the buildings.
The district strongly recommends the use of face coverings and hand sanitizer. These items will be made available for students and staff.
Level 4 COVID 19 indicates there is a severe risk. Schools will be closed, and all students will participate in required continuous learning from home.
Most, if not all, operations, activities, and athletics will be canceled, postponed, or adjusted to meet the necessary health and safety standards.
