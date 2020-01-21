Rasmussen home destroyed by fire

The home of Travis Rasmussen and his son, Dean, located at 2091 290th Ave. in Sidney, burnt down on January 16.
Fire and rescue departments from Sidney, Hamburg, Tabor, Randolph, Farragut, Shenandoah, Riverton and Nebraska City, NE responded to a dispatch for smoke and flames on the exterior of the home at 10 a.m.
Sidney Fire Department member Dustin Sheldon lives right across the road from the scene of the fire and said when he got the call he sped into town, suited up and returned within five minutes, and the fire was already fully involved on his arrival.
The Rasmussens were not home at the time of the fire so there were no injuries, but the home was completely engulfed.
Sheldon said the cause of the fire was unknown as the investigation had not been started yet.
Heavy smoke still billowed from the charred remains of the house at 1 p.m., and Sheldon said he expected fire personnel would still be on the scene for a few more hours.
Dean Rasmussen’s 2nd grade classmates sponsored a Hat Day on Wednesday, Jan. 22. Students were invited to bring $1.00 to wear a hat during school hours on that day, with any funds received going to the Rasmussen family.
Randolph Hometown Pride is hosting a biscuit and gravy fundraiser breakfast on Sunday, Jan. 26, from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Randolph Community Center/Fire Station. This is a free-will donation event, with the proceeds going to the Travis Rasmussen family after losing everything in the January 16 house fire.
