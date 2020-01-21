The Shenandoah Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will honor five area high school seniors as their schools’ 2019 Good Citizens at a Tea, Friday, February 7, 2020, at 4 p.m., at the Shenandoah Library basement meeting room.
Those to be honored are:
Kelli Jo Baker of Essex High School
Ireland Palmer of Shenandoah High School
Olivia Dean Larsen of Sidney High School
Amorette Michelle Mackey of South Page High School
Haylie LeeAnn Huddle of Stanton High School
Students must meet the criteria established by the DAR to be eligible to represent their school. They must have the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism with unselfish interest in family, school, community and nation.
The entry that receives the highest score from the judges will receive a $50 check from the Shenandoah Chapter and their entry forwarded on to the Southwest Iowa District contest for possible further honors.
The students, their families and special guests will be honored at the tea and the Chapter winner will be announced at that time.
Anyone interested is welcome to attend.
