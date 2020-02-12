DAR honored area students

The Shenandoah Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution honored five area high school seniors at their “2019 Good Citizen” event on Friday, Feb. 7, at the Shenandoah Library.
Those honored were:
Ireland Palmer-Shenandoah Community School
Amorette Michelle Mackey-South Page Community School
Kelli Jo Baker-Essex Community School
Haylie Lee Ann Huddle-Stanton Community School
Olivia Dyan Larsen-Sidney Community School.
Each student was selected by their school to represent the school. Students chosen met the criteria established by the DAR to be eligible to represent their school. Each student has the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism with an unselfish interest in family, school, community and nation.
The entry that received the highest score on their academics and written essay received a $50 award and was entered in the Southwest Iowa District contest for possible further honors. Ireland Palmer was the winner of this award. DAR representatives were able to tell the honored students that the District Contest had concluded and was won by students from other schools.
The winning local students were awarded certificates and pins, and they, their families and special guests enjoyed refreshments at the conclusion of the event.
