Temporary change to polling location in Fremont County

Due to COVID19, notice is hereby given to qualified electors of Fremont County, Iowa, that ALL Precincts will vote at Sidney High School Gymnasium, 2754 Knox Rd, Sidney, IA. This is a temporary change to reduce the exposure to as many voters, precinct officials and staff as we possibly can. The State of Iowa highly encourages all voters to take advantage of voting by mail. Please see more information below on Absentee Voting.
ABSENTEE VOTING- VOTING BY MAIL
Secretary of State, Paul Pate, has authorized a mail ballot application to be sent to every Iowa registered voter. All registered voters are eligible to absentee vote. Please fill out the application and mail to the Auditor’s Office at the address above. The Auditor’s Office will begin mailing out Absentee Ballots on April 23, 2020. The last day to request an absentee ballot application is Friday, May 22, 2020.
If you did not receive an Absentee Ballot Application you can also call the Auditor’s Office at 712-374-2031 or an application can also be downloaded from the Secretary of State’s website at :https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/absenteeballotapprec.pdf
Hours and Deadlines in the Fremont County Auditor’s Office:
•Monday through Friday - 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., by appointment only until further notice
•Thursday, April 23, 2020, Absentee Voting-by-mail only begins.
•Monday, May 4, 2020, Absentee Voting in-person begins in the Auditor’s Office.
•Friday, May 22, 2020, Deadline to pre-register to vote.
• Tuesday, June 2, 2020, ELECTION DAY. Polling place at Sidney High School Gym is open from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Curbside voting will also be available at the Sidney High School Poll.
• Absentee ballots can be received in the Auditor’s Office until the polls close at 9:00 p.m.
Voter Registration
Anyone not registered to vote is reminded that Friday, May 22, 2020 is the voter pre-registration deadline to enable your name to be on the Election Registers. After May 22, 2020, new voters will follow the Election Day Registration requirements (EDR). You also may register to vote at the polls on Election Day, June 2, 2020, with proof of ID and residency and vote a regular ballot.
Voter ID Requirement at the Polls
Pre-registered voters are required to provide an approved form of identification at the polling place before receiving and casting a regular ballot. Voters who are not pre-registered – such as voters registering to vote on election day – and voters changing precincts must also provide proof of residence. A voter who is unable to provide an approved form of identification (or prove residence if required) 1) may have the voter’s identity/residence attested to by another registered voter in the precinct, 2) prove identity and residence using Election Day Registration documents, or 3) cast a provisional ballot and provide proof of identity/residence at the County Auditor’s Office by Monday, June 8, 12:00 p.m. noon. Election Day Registrant attesters must provide an approved form of identification. For additional information about providing proof of identity and/or residence visit: https://sos.iowa.gov/voterid or phone 712-374-2031.
Questions should be directed to the Fremont County Auditor’s Office :712-374-2031.
