DES MOINES – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announces his office plans to mail an absentee ballot request form to every active registered voter in the state ahead of the June 2 primary. The forms will be sent in mid-late April and will include prepaid postage for return mailing to county auditors.
Secretary Pate is encouraging Iowans to vote by mail in the June 2 primary to reduce the risk of spread of COVID-19. There are approximately two million active registered voters in the state. Last week, the Secretary of State expanded the mail-in voting period for the June primary to 40 days. Iowans can request absentee ballots now through May 22. County auditors begin mailing ballots on April 23.
“The safety of voters while casting their ballots is our top priority,” Secretary Pate said. “The June 2 primary election will go on as scheduled because it’s important for Iowans to make their voices heard by voting. The safest way to vote will be by mail.”
Eligible Iowans who have not registered to vote or updated their registration should do so now to ensure the absentee ballot request form goes to the correct address. For the first time, Iowans who are 17 years old and will be 18 by November 3 can vote in the June primary. You can register to vote online or download a printable voter registration form at sos.iowa.gov/registertovote.
Polling sites will be open for the June 2 primary election, but many will be combined with other precincts. Voters should check with their county auditor before going to the polls. Curbside voting is an option for Iowans with disabilities, those who might have trouble entering a polling place, and Iowans who are in the Center for Disease Control’s at-risk population for COVID-19.
Iowans can download a printable absentee ballot request form at this link.
A soundbite from Secretary Pate is available for your use at this link.
