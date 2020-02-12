Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...VERY COLD WIND CHILLS, MAINLY FROM 15 BELOW TO AROUND 28 BELOW ZERO. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...THE COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING OUTSIDE. WEAR APPROPRIATE CLOTHING, A HAT, AND GLOVES. &&