And a winner for Page County Supervisor in District 1 is still not known.
After weeks of campaigns, none of the five candidates received the minimum 35 percent of the vote to be declared a winner in the June 2 primary, according to unofficial results from the Page County Auditor’s office. There were 3,019 ballots.
Darin Sunderman received the most number of votes of the Republican candidates at 717, which was 32 percent of the total. Following him were Jacob Holmes, 616; Beth Steeve, 433; Mark Marriott, 261 and Jeff Brownfield, 204.
County delegates will determine the winner.
The five are trying to replace Jon Herzberg who has had the seat since 2004 and decided not to run for another term. Whoever is named the candidate, will face unaffiliated candidate Tim Johnson in November.
The district includes the rural part of Page County excluding the cities of Clarinda and Shenandoah.
District 3 Supervisor incumbent Chuck Morris finished with 1,240 votes defeating Judy Kennedy who had 974 votes. They both were on the Republican ticket.
There were other contested races on the ballot.
Incumbent State Sen. Mark Costello defeated Richard Crouch 1,624 to 544 on the Republican ticket. Costello will face Democrat Joseph Norris in November. He received 641 votes as the only candidate.
David Young defeated Bill Schafer 1,676 to 535 on the Republican ballot for U.S. Rep. District 3. He will face incumbent Democrat Cindy Axne in November. She received 690 votes as the only candidate. Axne defeated Young for the same seat in 2018.
Theresa Greenfield received 369 votes, the most among the Democrat candidates for U.S. Senate. Kimberly Graham finished with 124 votes; Michael Franken, 93; Eddie Mauro, 83 and Cal Woods, 11. Greenfield will face Republican incumbent Joni Ernst in November. She had 2,176 votes as the only candidate on the Republican ticket.
Republican incumbent State Rep. Dist. 24 Cecil Dolecheck had 2,073 votes. He will face Democrat Chris Adcock in November. She had 656 votes. They were the only candidates for their respective party.
Other candidates on the Republican ticket were incumbents and uncontested. Wellhausen received 2,135 votes. Sheriff Lyle Palmer received 2,158 votes.
