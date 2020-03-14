Five candidates for the Page County Board of Supervisor district 1 seat introduced themselves Saturday, March 14 at the county Republican Party convention held at the courthouse in Clarinda.
Jeff Brownfield, Jacob Holmes, Mark Marriott, Beth Steeve and Darin Sunderman plan to be on the June 2 primary ballot to replace Jon Herzberg for the seat. Herzberg will not run for another term after first being elected in 2004. The district represents the county except for the towns of Clarinda and Shenandoah. The general election is in November.
Brownfield, who ran for the same seat in 2016, said he wants more equality across the county. Mayor of Blanchard, he said more infrastructure improvements are needed in certain parts of the county. He has his own construction business.
“I work diligently for my community,” he said. “The county’s small towns are neglected.”
Brownfield also mentioned the county’s chances of a new jail in the future. Recent jail inspections by the state noted several inefficiencies and he waiting for the day the state orders the county to get a new one. He wants Page County voters involved.
“We should put it up to vote for all the people,” he said.
Jacob Holmes said he is fighting for property rights related to the possible construction of wind turbines in the county. Holmes has been vocal about the issue, and the supervisors’ spending strategy.
“I don’t need a job or an income,” said the farmer from near College Springs. “I am going to step up and be willing to fix things.”
Holmes helped organize an informational meeting for the public about wind turbines scheduled for 6 p.m., Thursday, March 19 at Wibholm Hall at the Page County Fairgrounds.
“I’m not afraid or intimidated. I’m not a yes man,” he said.
Mark Marriott lives near Essex and said the county has a lot of issues.
“We need strong leadership,” he said. “We need voices for all.”
He works for AgriVision, a John Deere brand implement dealer.
Beth Steeve, who lives southeast of Clarinda, also noted the potential for wind turbines in the county. She knows the county will financially benefit from the electric generators, but, “It’s the rural people who have to live with them.”
She rhetorically asked what the turbines’ long term impact on the county’s agricultural land will be if they are constructed.
“Our legacy is to leave the children our rich farmland,” she said. “A win-win is ideal, but that takes time and education.”
Darin Sunderman was re-elected to the Clarinda School Board last year and said he will continue on the school board if elected a supervisor.
“I see a minimal schedule conflict,” he said. “I think it can be worked through.”
Sunderman has the county’s environmental health position, which manages water wells, permits, septic systems and other related items. He said if he wins, he will give up the job but wants to train whoever replaces him. He said he realized the importance of the position.”
Chuck Morris is finishing his first term as supervisor for district 3, which essentially represents the town of Clarinda. He said he knows his first four years included him making others have “trust, anger or be happy” with him.
“I need more happy work,” he said. “If you see my name on a ballot and check the box, I thank you for your support.”
Alan Armstrong is supervisor for district 2 which represents the town of Shenandoah. His term expires in 2022. He was not in attendance.
Two other county candidates for this year’s election are Sheriff Lyle Palmer and Auditor Melissa Wellhausen.
Palmer said this year will be his 30th in law enforcement and said if he is re-elected, it will be his last term as sheriff. He was first elected in 2008. It will make him one of the longest tenured sheriffs in the past 100 years of the county.
“We’re doing everything we can,” he said about his staff and their work. “It takes everybody. We may not have the best, but it’s the best that’s been here. We work for you.”
Wellhausen was appointed to the position in 2011 to fill a vacancy and was elected in 2012 re-elected in 2016. Her work includes budget preparation, human resources and manages elections in the county.
“We are committed to every eligible voter in the county,” she said.
Her previous work includes the state auditor’s office.
Cecil Dolecheck of Ringgold County is finishing his 12th term in the Iowa House for District 24 and looking for the 13th. His work has included agricultural and education. The district includes Ringgold, Taylor, Page and the southern portion of Montgomery counties. Page County Democrat Party chairperson Chris Adcock will run against him.
A representative spoke for Bill Schafer who is running for Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District held by Democrat Cindy Axne. Republican David Young, who had the seat before Axne, is also running.
Schafer spent 32 years in the military before retiring in 2014.
The district covers southwest Iowa including metro-Des Moines.
