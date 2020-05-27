Page County Public Health (PCPH) has confirmed an 11th case of COVID-19 in Page County. The patient is an adult 18-40 and is recovering at home. PCPH said if a person has been identified as a close contact to the case, PCPH will be in touch with that person. PCPH reports that 10 of the 11 confirmed cases in Page County have recovered.
