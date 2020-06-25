Page County Public health has identified two new COVID-19 cases in Page County. One patient is an adult (18-40), recovering at home in isolation. The other is a child (0-17) and has recovered. Eighteen of the 20 cases of COVID-19 in Page County have recovered.
