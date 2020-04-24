After additional requests for information related to properties, Page County Board of Supervisors approved policy April 24 to allow more access to courthouse, but follow additional safety procedures because of the COVID-19 threat.
The rules begin Monday, April 27.
During the supervisors’ conference call meeting Tuesday, April 21, discussion was held to create the policy, “only when their needs cannot be met without entry into the building,” according to the approved regulations. People working on real estate transactions are common.
The April 21 discussion was the day after Page County released information about its fifth COVID-19 case who is hospitalized. The rules were guided by instructions from the Centers for Disease Control and Page County Public Health.
“Each department head will determine if it is necessary for an individual to enter the courthouse,” according to the rules. “If any other means is available to provide the information requested by the person this means will be utilized first. Entry into the courthouse will only be used as a last resort.”
According to what was approved, visitors to the courthouse must be by appointment only and meet at the courthouse door by staff to sign in. A time log will be kept by each department of the name of the visitor, time of entry and exit and employees present in the office.
Each visitor will need to schedule an appointment separately with each department.
If a visitor has a temperature, which will be taken at the door, they will not be allowed. Visitors will be asked if they have various symptoms including cough, breathing difficulty and loss of taste and smell. Visitors will also be asked if they live with anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms or tested positive or have cared for anyone with COVID-19.
Questions will also be asked if visitors have had close contact with anyone who has respiratory illness symptoms. If yes is answered to any questions, visitors will not be allowed.
Those wanting to visit the courthouse must supply and wear their own personal protective equipment. Requirements include washing hands in the department’s sink based on CDC guidelines; wearing a mask and keep a six-foot distance from others at all times. Courthouse employees will also be issued PPE.
The mask will provide protection knowing at times situations may not people to be able to keep a six foot distance from others.
Courthouse staff will sanitize the area after each visitor’s appointment.
Supervisor Alan Armstrong was supportive of the strategy of new policy.
“I don’t want to create legal hassle. If it’s handled correctly and if Jess (Erdman, Page County Public Health) has good guidance, I don’t have a problem,” he said April 21.
Since March 18, the courthouse has had limited access to prevent the spread of the virus through the courthouse.
“We’re talking about maybe one person come in at a certain time. We are not going to have hundreds of people coming in,” Esaias said April 21. She said the temperature of the person wanting to enter could be taken and utilize gloves, facemasks but only be in the one office.
“If you take the precautions, it will be OK,” Esaias said.
In a related issue, supervisors approved to spend $900 for a dropbox to be permanently placed on the southeast corner of the courthouse square. Since the limited access, a dropbox has been placed at both entrances to the building. People have left their items in the box to be processed by courthouse staff the next day.
County officials have noticed how popular the boxes have become and are confident a permanent box would be used after the virus threat ends. When the box will be installed has not been determined.
City of Clarinda Administrator Gary McClarnon and Mayor Lisa Hull were both on the April 21 call. McClarnon said city hall is open by appointment only as it processes new water service and issues building permits. Only one customer is allowed in at a time. The area where those people interact is cleaned after each appointment. McClarnon said since city hall switched in mid-March, there have been no more than four people in city hall a week.
