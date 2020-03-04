Gavins Point releases changing

The US Army Corps of Engineers decreased the release from Gavins Point Dam from 38,000 cubic feet per second to 35,000 cfs on March 3.
Last week’s plan to increase releases to 41,000 cfs stopped at 38,000 cfs due to increased downstream runoff joining the Missouri River after Gavins Point Dam.
This runoff has contributed to downstream river stages with the potential to impact ongoing levee repairs. Reducing releases from Gavins Point Dam is aimed at taking the peak off the higher river stages.
“Releases are going to fluctuate frequently this year as part of our aggressive strategy to maintain as much flood control storage as possible for as long as possible,” said John Remus, Chief of the Corps’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division. “This will provide the greatest amount of flood risk reduction across the basin.”
“Because we expect there to be frequent release changes, I encourage all interested parties to monitor National Weather Service river forecasts, Missouri River Water Management reports and set up weather alerts for the most up-to-date weather and river information,” said Remus.
Missouri River water managers communicate regularly with the National Weather Service. Reservoir release changes are shared with the NWS for incorporation into official river stage forecasts.
The Corps’ updated monthly Missouri River upper basin runoff forecast will be released March 5.
The Corps has established webpage at go.usa.gov/xE6fC (the URL is case sensitive) that can be saved to your mobile phone’s home screen which provides links to the most up-to-date information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers including runoff and release schedules, links to the Omaha and Kansas City Districts, links to their social media accounts, and a link to the National Weather Service, Missouri Basin River Forecast Center.
