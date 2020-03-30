Shenandoah Food Pantry closed through April 13

The continuing spread of coronavirus in Iowa has forced the Shenandoah Community Food Pantry to close temporarily.
Food Pantry Director, Jeannine Liljedahl said the food pantry would be closed for at least two weeks beginning March 30 through April 13. Liljedahl said this was a difficult decision, but safety concerns for volunteers and clients had to be considered.
“As we get closer to that date, we’ll take another look at it to reevaluate,” said Liljedahl. “We just hope in two weeks we’ll be able to come back.”
Liljedahl said anyone with questions or in an emergency situation where food is needed could contact the food pantry at 712-246-2093 and leave a message.
