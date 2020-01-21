I am blessed with many people in my life who call me and who stop in to see me. I cherish every one of them and have written often about them. Here is a column I wrote seven years ago about the importance of friendships. - Evelyn
From January 16, 2013
Last week our son Bob came to visit us. While he was here, we celebrated his birthday with a dinner that included his long-time friends Bill and Laura Danforth, Bob and Ellen Longman, and Kelly Carey.
As we sat around the table visiting, I thought about the importance of friendships that have lasted through many years of shared experiences. The evening was full of camaraderie, shared jokes and adventure stories, and memories that brought both laughter and a tear or two. Even though Bob lives in Seattle now, his southwest Iowa friendships remain strong and vital.
I thought back to my high school days in Waukee, Iowa, where one of my best friends was a girl named Helen Mitchell. She has lived in Texas for decades, but we have still managed to get together now and then. The last time was in Clarinda when Helen and her husband came for a Glenn Miller festival and we had a delightful dinner where we reminisced about the intervening years.
When I was in my 20s, I lived in Chicago. My roommate was Eleanor Judy, and we had great fun together in the city. She married Ed Maynard in 1946, the same year I married Robert. We attended each other’s weddings, and in the years that followed our families added children at about the same pace. We stayed close through the decades, exchanging many letters and enjoying occasional visits. Even now that Eleanor and Ed are no longer living, their children are in touch with me. I continue to consider those friendships jewels in my memory box.
The Sunday Bob was here we went to the Shenandoah Elk’s Club for Emmy Bengtson’s monthly Sunday buffet. As we enjoyed the delicious beef with noodles, friend chicken, creamed cabbage, and salad, I thought of the very long, special friendship Emmy and I have shared.
Soon after we were married, Robert and I moved to a farm south of Farragut and two miles from the farm where Emmy and her new husband were living. We shared many experiences as our families grew up, and I always knew Emmy would be there for me no matter what challenges we faced.
As we were eating, another long-time friend came by to say hello. Our friendship with Kenneth Smalley dates back to 1949 when we attended Madison Methodist Church south of Farragut and east of Hamburg on the Goldenrod Road. He and his wife come to Shenandoah from Hamburg to enjoy Emmy’s buffet, both for the food and for the chance to chat with friends.
“I was at the dessert table looking at the pie,” Kenneth told us, “but my dessert gizzard’s not working so well and I had to leave it alone.” His sense of humor is still alive and well.
It’s important to keep our friendships alive through the years. These are people who know us best. They nourish us with support and love, and we can do the same for them.
From May 9, 2012
With many friendships come great recipes. That was the case when Emmy Bengston offered to bring scones to a high tea sponsored by the Fremont County Historical Society. They didn’t make it to the event, though. As they had come out of the oven, Emmy felt they should be sampled.
“Before I knew it I had eaten five,” Emmy told me, “and then my sister Mary Ann stopped by and she had several, and then one of my grandchildren ate some, and before I knew it those scones were all gone and it was too late to make any more.”
You can make up these scones for yourself with this recipe comes from the 2007 July/August issue of Tea Time, a magazine dedicated to English high teas.
MACADAMIA NUT SCONES
2 cups flour
1/3 cup plus 2 Tablespoons sugar, divided
1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
6 Tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into pieces
1/2 cup white chocolate chips
1/2 cup chopped macadamia nuts
2/3 cup buttermilk
1 large egg, lightly beaten
1 teaspoon vanilla flavoring
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper. In a large bowl combine flour, 1/3 cup sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Using a pastry blender, cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Add chips and nuts; mix well. In a separate bowl, whisk together buttermilk, egg, and vanilla. Add buttermilk mixture to flour mixture just to moisten. Drop by heaping teaspoonfuls onto prepared baking sheets. Sprinkle remaining sugar oer the top. Bake for 14 to 16 minutes or until lightly brown on top. Hide from hungry persons if you plan to serve to guests.
