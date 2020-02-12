The Fremont County Board of Supervisors decided against obtaining recovery funds from the Community Disaster Loan Program at their February 5 meeting.
These loans are made based on an analysis of the county’s financial reports and ability to repay. Fremont County Auditor Dee Owen pointed out that the lenders have said any such loan would “probably be forgiven after five years,” but asked what happens if they don’t forgive it.
Fremont County Supervisor Terry Graham noted that the loan program goes through FEMA and said the county already knew negotiating FEMA red tape could be a nightmare. The supervisors agreed they were not really interested at this time in pursuing a loan they might well have to repay in future.
Fremont County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Crecelius told the supervisors he had been working on getting the 20 affidavits from buyout property owners filled out, but was unlikely to be done by the Feb. 7 deadline the supervisors had requested. He had six affidavits done as of the Wednesday morning meeting, and several more lined up.
Crecelius told the supervisors after the last supervisor meeting he had been advised by the Army Corps of Engineers that releases from Gavins Point had been upped to 35,000 cubic feet per second (CFS) on February 4, where they will stay for the next several weeks.
Graham told the others the Iowa Flood Recovery Fund Board was meeting on February 6, and he would be attending on behalf of Fremont County and the applications submitted by the county. Graham said an application had been submitted for housing replacement and infrastructure in the amount of $986,700. Owen said another application had been submitted for $38,025 for the county’s 15 percent FEMA reimbursement match on debris removal and the asphalt pad repair out at the secondary roads department. Graham hoped someone from SWIPCO would also be at the meeting to help explain the applications to the flood recovery fund board if need be.
After discovering that the Sheriff’s department could likely replace the radiator for the generator for less than $2,000, rather than $4,000, particularly if a local contractor was used, the supervisors voted to replace the radiator. Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope had asked approval to purchase a new generator instead at a previous meeting, and the matter had been tabled while lower cost options were sought.
The supervisors approved another amendment to the county’s Secondary Roads Five Year Program. Deputy County Engineer Robbie Kromminga explained the changes were to reflect updated numbers for the Manti Bridge replacement, efforts to get the railroad to pay for some of road J-10 repairs, and project label corrections.
In other business, the supervisors approved:
• waiving greens fees for the George C. Grape Community Hospital golf fundraiser at the county golfcourse;
• a request for proposals for county farm repairs, and the publishing of the same, and
• a CDBG draw of $12,876 for work on the East and West Nishnabotna Watershed Project.
