The Fremont County Conservation Board reviewed golf course fees at their March meeting, raising all fees by a small amount. Conservation Board Chairperson Sherry Gilbert said the Fremont County Board of Supervisors had made it clear they wanted golf course rates raised over the next few years to more closely match those of surrounding golf courses.
Gilbert provided the rest of the board members with research she had done regarding Tarkio, MO, and Auburn, NE, 9 hole course rates, as well as those of the Malvern course. A suggested membership rate increase of 10 percent would still leave Fremont County Golf Course rates below all three of the others.
Executive Director Doug Weber expressed concerns that the course would lose golfers to the Shenandoah course if membership rates were raised. He was unsure how many memberships the course might lose, but certain it would be some, and didn’t know if the gains received by the higher rates would offset the losses.
Weber was also uncomfortable with raising junior membership rates, as they are the future membership base of the course. He said it was important to keep the junior golfers coming in, but others pointed out the Fremont County Golf Course junior membership rate is less than half that of other courses in most cases.
The board approved raising membership rates 10 percent across the board. The new family rate will be $577.50 plus tax; the single rate will be $407 plus tax, and the junior rate will be $82.50 plus tax. The fee for school golf teams will be $617.93.
The board also approved raising cart shed prices by $5 across the board. New rates will be $135 for gas cart sheds, $160 for electric cart sheds and $80 for group sheds.
A minimal increase of one dollar was added to each of the daily rates, with new prices being:
•Weekdays-$14 for 9 holes, $19 for 18 holes;
•Weekends-$16 for 9 holes, $23 for 18 holes, and
•Juniors and Seniors-$12 for 9 holes, $16 for 18 holes.
The board discussed and approved keeping the membership letter that will soon be mailed out the same, aside from revising the rates and updating the tournament schedule.
The board agreed to hold the course cleanup day on April 19, but Weber suggested volunteers needed some guidance regarding what needed to be done. He asked course superintendent Kris Henneman to create a specific list of items to be done in time for that date. Weber said in past years, volunteers had sometimes used the cleanup day as an opportunity to remove tree branches and other items they believed interfered with their personal game, so for the sake of the trees and landscaping some guidance might be needed.
A lengthy discussion was held regarding whether a job description was needed for Weber’s position, with board member Matt Dollison suggesting there should be one. Board members talked about the fact that conservation was not part of the described duties when Weber took the position, but that had evolved and become a part of the position.
Weber said he thought he and the conservation board had understood for the last 11 years what was expected of him, and trying to create a written description was just micro-managing and a waste of time. Weber also suggested this drive to have a job description was a continuation of a personal issue between him and another person who had stopped attending meetings, and said if there had been a problem with him not getting something done he would understand, but there wasn’t.
Weber also pointed out the scope of his duties was so vast, writing it all down would create a ridiculously long job description and that was not even counting the many things he did that he was not paid for or expected to do.
Conversation circled back and forth with Weber asking what Dollison thought was not getting done and Dollison saying he just thought there should be a job description, that it was standard operation, and it would make yearly job evaluations easier.
Dollison asked why there was a job description for the course superintendent and not Weber, and was told by the board members it was a new development due to some unmet expectations with a previous staff member.
Dollison was shown a list of duties included with Weber’s employee agreement and asked what more he wanted than that, and he agreed with the content in the form of a job description, saying he just wanted to establish a baseline.
In other business, the board members:
approved setting the George C. Grape Community Hospital fundraiser tournament for June 12-13;
filled out six question performance evaluations for Weber and read the results aloud to him, and
approved allowing Shane Pitts and Ethan Brumbaugh to fill in at the clubhouse (as well as Jason Graham and Speck Hendrickson) as Weber needs while he is attending medical appointments with his daughter.
The conservation board meets next at 5 p.m. on April 1.
