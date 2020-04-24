Virus restrictions cuts hair salons

With each passing day salons are closed in Iowa due to COVID-19 hair stylists become more concerned about their clients taking matters into their own hands.
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds ordered the closure of hair salons in Iowa effective March 23 as part of the mitigation strategy to slow the spread of the virus.
Salons are set to reopen May 1, but many stylists expect the closure to be extended, further impacting them financially and their client’s needs.
“It’s a hardship on our customers as well as stylists,” said Donna Greenwalt, owner of The Hair Gallery in Shenandoah. “We received an announcement at 2:30 p.m., on March 22, that salons were to close at midnight. So we worked that evening to get a few people in that we could.”
Greenwalt’s salon has been a thriving business in Shenandoah since 1961. Under three different owners, it is the longest-running salon in Shenandoah. The salon was initially named The Style Rite, owner Marian Gentry ran the business until 1974 when Dale Dankof purchased it. He changed the name of the salon to Dale’s. Greenwalt began working for Dankof in 1982, later purchasing the salon in 1984 and renaming it The Hair Gallery.
Greenwalt said having salons closed causes a hardship for older clients who are not able to wash their hair easily. She said it also impacts clients that the weekly visit to the salon was their only trip out for the week.
“Our clients range from the age of 97 to small children,” said Greenwalt.
Greenwalt has two additional stylists in the salon, Stephanie Burnison and Andrea Scharp. She said they average 360 clients in the salon a month. She said still having her overhead with no clients coming in is a huge concern.
Along with other stylists, Greenwalt is missing the social interaction with her clients. She also expressed concern for clients having to cut or color their own hair with the closure of salons across the state.
“People are having to deal with it themselves,” said Greenwalt, “and I can’t tell them not to cut their own hair. It’s been a long time now.”
Greenwalt said before salons closed, other regulations had been implemented.
“We had started limiting the number of people in the salon for the last week and a half before we closed,” said Greenwalt. “It was limited to clients only. They couldn’t bring in family members to sit and watch. That kept us under the 10 person limit.”
Greenwalt anticipates stipulations being implemented when salons reopen, such as stylists and clients wearing masks and going back to the 10 person limit in the salon.
“I’m concerned about the health and safety of operators as well as our clients when salons reopen,” said Greenwalt. “It’s going to be really busy as we will have six weeks to two months of work to catch up.”
Greenwalt said she spent the first two weeks of closure redecorating the salon. She has also been sewing masks she will have available at the salon when it reopens as well as donating some to people in need.
Abby DeLong, owner of Abby D’s Hair Design in Shenandoah, is concerned for stylists with no income coming in who don’t have a second income.
“Thankfully, my husband is an essential worker and is still working full time,” said DeLong.
DeLong said she is fortunate that the owner of the building she rents waived her rent for April. She said she was able to pass this on to the other two stylists that rent chairs at the salon.
“So thankfully, they haven’t had to pay rent,” said DeLong. “It’s difficult because they also don’t have income coming in that they’re used too. It’s tough for everybody.”
DeLong said living and owning a business in a smaller community is a benefit in times like these.
“We’re all in it together and we all just have to work together until we can get back to work,” said DeLong.
DeLong is also concerned about what stipulations will be implemented once salons reopen.
“We just take it day by day,” said DeLong. “Eventually, we will get back in there. It’s just going to take time.”
DeLong has been a stylist for 11 years and purchased Abby D’s Hair Design six years ago. For now, she said she is enjoying being at home with her three children.
Cassie Lundgren, owner of Hello Magnolia, had only opened her business 19 days before Reynolds closed salons.
Lundgren’s business also houses a clothing boutique, which she continues to run through her Facebook page and make deliveries. She said business for the boutique had seen a decline.
“It’s frustrating because I feel like everything is up in the air,” said Lundgren.
Lundgren said the owner of the building she rents had waived her rent for six months at the time she opened her business. She said this had relieved some of the stress of her business being closed. She said she has applied for grants and loans but has not qualified for any of them.
“It’s hard,” said Lundgren. “I would love to get back to work, especially financially. At the same time, I’m if you go back to soon, is that going to be just as disruptive as what’s going on now. Is going back to soon going to make it worse?”
Lungren said stylists are not meant to be cooped up at home with their outgoing social demeanors.
“Not being able to see people is the hardest part,” said Lundgren. “That’s so difficult. I’m very social and human interaction is something I thrive on.”
Lundgren said it is difficult not to shake hands or give hugs. She said being aware of social distancing is also a strange feeling for her.
Two stylists, Diana Gaffney and Lindsay Ruse who work at Heart and Soul in Shenandoah, are also feeling the effects of salon closures.
Gaffney has been a stylist at Heart and Soul for about 31 years.
“We’ve been trying to do upkeep and have cleaned the shop well,” said Gaffney. “I’ve been trying to make masks to have on hand in case clients choose to wear them when they come back and some for ourselves.”
Gaffney said she is anxious for an update from Gov. Reynolds on the reopening of salons.
“I’m just ready to go back to work,” said Gaffney. “I’ve talked to clients and they’re anxious for me to be back too.”
Gaffney said she understands the business closures and social distancing are something that everyone needs to take seriously for the safety of everyone.
“My biggest concern is that I would like to see more testing done before I go back,” said Gaffney.
Gaffney said she would hate to see the virus return with businesses opening too soon and said it needs to be done responsibly.
Gaffney said that even though she misses her clients, she has enjoyed a more relaxed schedule.
“I know when I go back, I’m going to have to put in a lot of hours,” said Gaffney. “We’ll probably have to limit how many clients we have in the salon at one time. We’ll just have to do the best we can.”
“I want to thank all my clients that are waiting on me and hanging in there,” said Gaffney. “I love them all and I think I’m probably one of the luckiest hairdressers in town. I think I’ve got the best clients in town.”
Ruse has been a stylist at Heart and Soul for the past 13 years. She averages about 130 clients a month.
Ruse said the most significant hardship of the salon closures has been stylists losing their income.
“I don’t think people realize that when you’re a hairstylist that if you’re not there, you’re not getting paid,” said Ruse. “We don’t get paid holidays, paid vacation. When you’re working, that’s when you’re getting paid.”
Ruse said she was taught to save money, but the loss of income and not knowing when that income will come back is still a huge impact.
Ruse said the stimulus payment was helpful and the owner of Heart and Soul, Sherri Grebert waived April’s rent for stylists at the salon.
“We’re very thankful that Sherri has been so kind,” said Ruse.
Ruse said she is blessed to have a job she enjoys doing. She said not being able to go to work and see her clients and missing the routine has been hard on her.
“I love my job,” said Ruse. “I can’t even explain how much I miss my clients.”
Ruse said she has been able to spend a lot of time with her son since the salon and schools closed. She said this will be a difficult transition when she does return to work.
“It’s been really great because he’s been the center of my attention,” said Ruse.
Ruse anticipates a full schedule when salons do reopen.
“It’s going to be overwhelming for me,” said Ruse. “To get everybody scheduled without compromising my work. I don’t want to rush them through. It’s a friendship when they’re in my chair. It’s not just performing a service.”
Ruse said it will be difficult to balance getting to visit with her clients and getting caught up.
The majority of the stylists have applied for unemployment benefits under the CARES ACT. Still, because of the overwhelming number of Iowans filing for unemployment, they have not received any unemployment payments.
