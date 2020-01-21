The Fremont County Board of Supervisors continued discussions of proper/improper credit card usage by county departments at their January 15 meeting.
At one point during the meeting tempers flared and Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope told the supervisors he didn’t care what the county credit card policy said, he was an elected official and would continue to use the department’s credit cards in the manner he felt best saved the county money. Supervisor Terry Graham snapped in return that it was obvious he didn’t care about the policy, but the supervisors have the authority to issue credit cards to department heads, and establish their limits.
Several county department heads had attended the meeting for discussion on credit card policy, and after brief general discussion, Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope had asked the supervisors to get around to what they really wanted to discuss. Fremont County Supervisor Randy Hickey acknowledged “it is the Sheriff’s Department,” saying the county had been written up several times by the State Auditor for improper credit card usage, expenditures and lack of documentation of purchases by the Sheriff’s Department.
Aistrope acknowledged his department does put a lot of their purchases on their credit cards, but said it was often cheaper to make purchases online rather than through sales people or local businesses. He noted that some of the cards used by the department also get rebates on their spending, which then help pay the credit card bills. He said he was trying to ensure the department spent the county’s money in the most fiscally responsible way they could.
The supervisors expressed additional concerns about the number of credit cards held by the sheriff’s department, (11), as well as the amount spent on them, (about $70,000 in the last year).
Aistrope defended the department’s gas card usage, saying he was not going to have a deputy out on the road without a gas card. The supervisors assured him they didn’t have a problem with the gas card expenditures, it was the other purchases and card usage troubling them. They reminded him the county tried to do business with companies and vendors who used direct billing, sending claims for payment directly to the county for payment, rather than expecting payment on the spot. Aistrope explained that some of the vendors the department used would not bill the county.
The supervisors listed several concerns:
• Six of the cards held by the department have $7,500 limits each, and they thought those limits were unnecessarily high;
• Receipts and documentation of claims were not included or specific enough, making it hard for the auditor to document them;
• The number of cards in use by the sheriff’s department made the auditor’s job more difficult when added to the lack of itemization;
• Cards have specific department member names on them, and the supervisors and Deputy Fremont County Attorney Tyler Loontjer said the cards should only be issued in the department’s name, not individuals;
• With all of the cards the supervisors knew the department held, the department had $65,300 available in credit, an amount they said was excessive;
• Graham said it appeared purchases were sometimes frivolous or unnecessary, a problem magnified by the easy access to credit;
• The number of people with cards and high limits with little oversight was a financial liability to the county;
• Cards were obtained without the authorization of the supervisors, and
• Purchases should be cleared through the department head, so he/she would know what the cards were being used for.
Aistrope answered most of the above points in defense of his department’s activities:
• High limits are necessary for large purchases like ammunition or week-long training, etc.;
• His department tries to always provide receipts for purchases, but sometimes they don’t receive a receipt or are not present to provide the receipt before the claim gets submitted to the county;
• Additionally, if Auditor Dee Owen needs additional information, she just needs to tell them what she wants;
• The sheriff’s department has several sub-heads who use cards to make purchases for their area, as well as individual deputy needs, so multiple cards are used;
• Additionally, it would be ridiculous to ask employees to pay for things with their own money or credit cards with the expectation that they would be reimbursed;
• Individual names on the cards enable Aistrope to see a list of credit card expenditures by each person rather than having to sort it out;
• The department tries to buy in the county when possible, but shops elsewhere if the cost difference is too high, and many of the purchases necessary to the department have high total costs;
• He tries to run his department as economically as possible; he was elected to run the department and will do so to the best of his ability, and
• Financial liability to the county is limited by the credit card companies, and it was a safer way to pay than many others.
Graham said he thought the departments just needed to get back to following the county’s credit card policy. Aistrope asked what policy they weren’t following. Graham reiterated that the supervisors have the authority to issue the cards to the departments and set the limits. Aistrope said he didn’t think the supervisors have the authority to tell him how many cards his department can have. He added that he runs the department to the best of his ability and answers to the public.
Graham suggested the supervisors might need to take a hard look at the policy and see if they need to make a budget adjustment. Aistrope told him the supervisors certify his budget and he spends it as needed, with fiscal responsibility.
According to the Fremont County Audit Report just received by the county in June of 2019: “The County’s credit card policy states “in some instances, necessary purchases or expenditures may be paid utilizing a County credit card. Credit cards will be issued to the department head upon the approval of the Board of Supervisors. Credit card limits will also be established by the Board of Supervisors. Employees must receive advance authorization and specify the amount of the expenditure. A credit card purchase is only allowed for authorized County business expenses.”
For the year ended June 30, 2018, three credit cards were used for approximately $59,000 in purchases. The three credit cards do not appear on the County’s list of authorized credit cards. In addition, advance authorization for the credit card expenditures is not documented.”
The audit also listed concerns about questionable expenditures for Costco and Sams Club memberships, clothing items that may not be uniform related, Stellar Tellers cashier kiosk activities that were not reported, and exceeding clothing and cleaning allowances.
The supervisors decided discussions about credit card policy will continue, and they will talk to department heads about what is expected regarding credit card usage again in future meetings.
