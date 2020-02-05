The Fremont County Board of Supervisors considered a change order to the Iowa Statewide Interoperable Communications System (ISICS) project, as well as maintenance and insurance of the necessary radios at their January 29 meeting.
Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope advised the supervisors Motorola had contacted him about a change order, which would give the county a credit of $19,941 for an unnecessary network router that was returned. Aistrope said that credit must be used by the county by July 1, though.
Aistrope suggested $12,000 of that credit could be used for training county personnel on the use of the new system, as that training was not included in the contract with Motorola and would be necessary. The supervisors approved the contract change order and agreed training would be a good use of part of the credit.
Aistrope also said he didn’t know what the total cost might be, but he would like to consider possibly trading the corded mics the Sheriff’s Department received for cordless ones. He said he had heard reception was better, and he thought it might be safer for deputies to not have that extra cord running across their bodies. Aistrope was under the impression there might be a difference of $100-$150 more per mic to change to cordless.
Supervisor Terry Graham asked Aistrope what had happened to the December launch date for the new communications system. Aistrope explained that part of the purpose of the new system is to be able to communicate across county lines, even across the state with other emergency responders, but to do so, the entities needed to let each other know the frequencies they would operate on and cooperate with each other. Aistrope said he had worked for months with the Iowa State Patrol and Mills County emergency response providers, trying to get them to share their frequency information so communication could be coordinated, and just recently had some success. For whatever reason, some organizations have been unwilling to share their frequency information with Fremont County. Supervisor Dustin Sheldon pointed out this secrecy and reluctance to share information totally defeats the purpose of everyone in the state being required to switch to the ISICS system.
Aistrope talked about maintenance and insurance on the ISICS radio equipment received by the county. He said he had received the equipment for law enforcement and emergency responders and was covering all the equipment with insurance through his department, asking to be allowed to continue to hold that coverage after the equipment had been delivered to each of the area fire and rescue departments. Aistrope was also in charge of a maintenance plan for the equipment and wanted to continue to hold that plan as well.
Aistrope explained that the county owns the equipment and plans to distribute it to each department, saying it was their responsibility upon receipt, but some of the smaller departments might not be able to afford insurance or maintenance. Additionally, every time equipment has to be sent somewhere for repairs, encryption information has to be shared with the contractor, allowing them access. Aistrope worried that if the departments were sending equipment wherever they wanted whenever something broke down, soon the county’s secure encryption information would be everywhere. He suggested instead that the departments send equipment needing repairs to him and he can send it to the same contractor every time.
Aistrope also noted that he has some extra new radios that were turned down by Thurman Randolph and Tabor fire and rescue departments as more than they needed. The extras could be traded for radios that need repairs, for use in the meantime, ensuring no time without needed equipment.
Aistrope suggested each department could just pay a percentage of insurance and maintenance costs based on the amount of equipment they were actually using. They would still be responsible for their costs for repair or replacement of equipment. The supervisors indicated this might be a satisfactory way to handle insurance, maintenance and repair costs.
Aistrope asked the board to approve the purchase of a new generator for the law enforcement center. He said the current generator is an old giant that is larger than they need, costs at least $2,000 per year in maintenance, and has a current upcoming expense of $4,000 for a new radiator. He said every service call for the old generator cost the county a minimum of $1,000. He indicated a new, smaller generator would cost a total of about $9,500 and save the county money on maintenance costs. He believed there were funds available within the ISICS project that could pay for the generator.
The supervisors suggested the matter be tabled while more information was gathered regarding the value of the old generator if the county sold it, as well as possible less expensive providers of the new radiator needed for the old generator.
Jake Miriovsky of JEO Consulting Group asked the supervisors to approve three new task orders for the East and West Nishnabotna Watershed Project. The first task order was for Fremont County’s portion of the Phase One Archaeological Survey, with costs to the county of $18,425. The supervisors approved that task order.
The supervisors also approved a task order for the second phase of wetland delineation, reporting and permitting. The total cost of that work is $67,760, but Fremont County’s portion is only $16,940.
Finally, the supervisors approved additional survey, design and bidding for projects that were approved after the first round was chosen. This comes at a cost of $72,750 for Fremont County. Miriovsky told the supervisors the first round of bidding on projects will take place in March, pending permit approvals.
Cara Marker Morgan told the supervisors there were already more projects lined up than funding available. She said additional funding may become available, but if not received, projects will be prioritized based on how well they suit the original goals of the watershed project.
The supervisors approved a one year union contract with the secondary roads department that includes a 1.5 percent salary increase for department staff. The rest of the contract was essentially unchanged from previous years.
In other business, the supervisors approved a work in right-of-way permit for MidAmerican Energy to replace aerial cable to a home at 3504 160th Street.
