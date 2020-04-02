Churches face tough transition

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and Iowa Governors Kim Reynolds’ mandate prohibiting gatherings of 10 or more people has affected everyone to some degree.
That includes churches, who are no longer allowed to meet. Two Shenandoah pastors said it’s been a tough transition, but one that has been handled well by their respective churches.
Luke Fillmore is the pastor of the First United Methodist Church. He said they previously streamed their Sunday morning services in the sanctuary. With nobody present, they are now recording in the smaller chapel and finding ways to keep people involved.
“We’re trying to make it more participatory,” said Fillmore, “to help ease the transition.”
Fillmore said they are also using video conferences for meetings and times to connect. They also host a video prayer time each Wednesday.
Kurt Hoover is the pastor of Emmanuel Lutheran Church and said they are using Zoom to stream a live broadcast of their Sunday service, which does look a bit different than when they met together.
“We have adapted our service order,” said Hoover, “switching between responsive reading and the pastor speaking. We’re not able to do music and I have had to increase my technology skills.”
The service is then put on their website, Facebook and YouTube so it can be viewed anytime.
Hoover and Fillmore said they have seen some positives to not meeting in their church building.
“The church is the people,” said Hoover, “and we need to practice our faith with the community of believers.”
Fillmore said this happening during the Lenten season is tough, but it some ways it is a blessing as well.
“It gives us time to slow down and reflect,” said Fillmore. “It’s excellent for inner-work, solitude and prayer.”
Hoover said moving the weekly service online gives people the opportunity to connect, sometimes with individuals who don’t normally attend. He said it’s been difficult for those who have family members in care centers, but there are also a few homebound seniors in his congregation who have been more positive than anyone, and he said that’s not surprising.
“They have learned to pray for their families,” said Hoover.
There are some activities that aren’t happening in the current situation. Emmanuel Lutheran does a noisy offering once a month where children are invited to drop loose change in a can. First United Methodist hasn’t been able to meet for meals. Both are still doing great things as well. Fillmore said he was part of delivering groceries to about 20 families Sunday and the Lenten Food Pantry at First United Methodist was able to deliver a good amount of food to the food pantry, despite having to end the drive early.
Fillmore also pastors the United Methodist Church in Hamburg and sees similarities between last year’s flood and this year’s pandemic.
“There have been some familiar patterns,” said Fillmore. “There is a surge of people wanting to help. God is present even in the midst of what we don’t understand.”
Several additional churches in the community continue to hold Sunday morning services by streaming them online.
