Page County’s worker’s compensation premium is expected to increase by about $13,000, according to a review of the policy by insurance agent Pete Stansbury.
The county’s premium will grow from $111,984 to $125,528.
Stansbury met with Page County Board of Supervisors Feb. 11 who said, “The loss trend is not going the right way.”
Over the past five years, there have been 27 claims by county departments, with more than half of them from secondary roads. Conservation and the sheriff’s department have also had claims.
Past cases have been reopened as Stansbury explained how a claim can continue if the employee states they have further complications.
“A closed case does not mean the end,” he said. “You have got to get this stabilized.”
Nearly two years ago, Page County Board of Supervisors hired a safety consultant to help with policy and procedures of county departments to improve safety for employees. In September, the county started a safety director position.
“If we don’t get this under control, we will lose people and equipment,” said Supervisor Chuck Morris about the impact of the growing premium.
In other county news…
Supervisors also met with a team of architects from HGM Associates who the county hired to design a remodel of what is known as the former First United Methodist Church education building. Last fall the county purchased the building west of the square to use it as office space for multiple county departments.
HGM is planning on a rough draft for the building the end of February.
One proposal is to relocate the county’s 911 call dispatch center located in the basement of the Clarinda Police Department. Supervisors also want to relocate Page County Public Health to make it easier for users compared to its location on the third floor of the courthouse.
There are some issues that need further research. Asbestos, a harmful construction material when disturbed, is in the building’s floor. Plans are to remodel the bathrooms to make them ADA compliant which will require changes to the floor. Supervisors have previously inquired about asbestos removal.
Supervisors asked about a simple elevator, or using a chair lift, since the building has two stories. HGM has suggested the county only use the ground level for the offices. HGM said just accessing the electrical power needed for a traditional elevator would significantly increase the cost of the remodel.
A preschool is using the building and is paying rent to the county. County officials told the preschool they will not force it to move during the school year.
