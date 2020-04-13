Donations accepted for Wabash Trace bridge repairs

Volunteers were able to begin bridge repairs on the Wabash Trace after an April 9 fire damaged the north end of the structure that crosses the East Nishnabotna River.
Alex Kellison said he was out for a ride on his one-wheel electric skateboard about 4 p.m. on April 9 on the Wabash Trace north of Shenandoah and initially smelled smoke but didn’t see anything.
“As I got closer to the bridge, I start seeing the smoke, but I couldn’t tell where it was coming from,” said Kellison. “Then I see the bridge and thick black smoke. I get onto the bridge and I see probably two or 3-foot flames coming off of it.”
Kellison said at that point he called 911.
“It was just the very tip of the north side of the bridge that was on fire at the point that I called and then underneath of it as well,” said Kellison. “So, I imagine it happened shortly before I arrived.”
Kellison said he was not able to see anyone under the bridge and had not passed anyone as he approached the bridge.
“I’m just glad I showed up when I did because if I didn’t that whole bridge would probably be gone,” said Kellison.
The Shenandoah Fire Department was dispatched and was able to access the bridge by driving on the Wabash Trace Trail.
Upon arrival, officials found the north end of the bridge on fire. Crews were able to put the fire out and were on the scene for approximately two hours. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire was not immediately known.
Becca Castle, President of Southwest Iowa Nature Trails, the organization that maintains the trail, said just over 50 feet of the bridge was damaged.
“We’ll have to tear off all the burned ties, decking and railing and completely rebuild that,” said Castle. “It looks like the piers are going to be ok.”
Castle said the work will be done by trail volunteers and hopes to raise money to help with the repair costs.
“Some people have reached out to us about donating to it,” said Castle. “Hopefully, we will be able to raise some money through donations. Otherwise, we will have to see what we can come up with from our general budget, which is also suffering.”
Castle said with the COVID-19 outbreak events and fundraisers that would raise money for trail maintenance have been canceled or postponed.
Those wanting to contribute to the bridge repairs can donate online at WabashTrace.org/contribute, or a check can be mailed to PO Box 581, Shenandoah, Iowa 51601.
Castle said there is still access to the trace north of Shenandoah up to the bridge. Individuals from the north and wanting to get to Shenandoah will have to take a short detour on U.S. Highway 59 and Ferguson Road. She also said there is access to the trace south of Shenandoah towards Izaak Walton.
While social distancing causes a challenge, Castle is hoping volunteers can have the repairs to the bridge done within a week or two.
Castle said there is a voluntary $20 annual fee to obtain a pass for the Wabash Trace. Money from this goes towards maintenance on the trail. A pass can be purchased at WabashTrace.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.