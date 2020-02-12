Fremont-Mills girls basketball lost their regular season finale 51-34 at Woodbine, Tuesday, Feb. 11.
The Knights trailed 16-12 at halftime as they hoped to enter the regional tournament with a second consecutive win. The third quarter did in the Knights, however, as they were outscored by the Tigers 51-34.
Kaelynn Driskell led Fremont-Mills with 10 points and five rebounds. Kaylee Wright added eight points for the Knights while Courtney Goodman finished with five points, five rebounds and four assists.
The Knights open the Class 1A Region 7 Tournament, Thursday, Feb. 13 at Sidney. Fremont-Mills finishes the regular season with a 9-11 overall record.
Woodbine enters regional play with an 11-10 overall record.
