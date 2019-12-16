SHENANDOAH – The Shenandoah Fillies held Clarinda without a point for the final 11 minutes of the first half and Fillies sophomore Ava Wolf nearly had a double-double in Shenandoah’s 58-44 win over Clarinda, Saturday, Dec. 14.
Cardinal freshman Taylor Cole scored six consecutive points to give Clarinda an 11-6 lead five minutes into the game, but the Cardinals wouldn’t score again until a Chloe Strait basket in the opening minute of the second half.
Shenandoah, meanwhile, scored 19 points in a row to lead 25-11 at halftime.
“The biggest thing (in the second quarter) was we were rebounding,” Shenandoah head coach Jon Weinrich said. “We didn’t rebound well in the second half, but in the second quarter it seemed like they only got one shot and were done. We were able to get some transition points and got some things set up.”
The Fillies would extend the lead to as many as 18 in the third quarter.
The Cardinals threatened again, though, closing the deficit to eight with 5:45 remaining. Brooklen Black attacked next time down, scored and picked up a foul. She converted the free throw to extend the Shenandoah lead to 43-32. The Fillies led by nine or more the rest of the way and extended the lead back to 18 in the final moments.
“We had a couple chances to put the game away, but we made some mistakes and they made us pay,” Weinrich said on Clarinda’s comeback. “We came back with an “and 1” from Brooklen and then made just enough plays to keep a decent lead.”
The win was the first in six games for the Fillies in a game that didn’t count in the Hawkeye 10 Conference standings.
Wolf led the Fillies with 24 points and added nine rebounds.
“Ava played well,” Weinrich said. “We have four sophomore posts we’re comfortable with. A big part of our game plan is to get them the ball underneath.”
Sidda Rodewald added nine points for the Fillies. A couple of those sophomore posts in Allie Eveland and Keelee Razee scored six points each. Razee collected seven rebounds, along with Emily McGargill and Brenna Godfread, who also had four assists. Nichole Gilbert didn’t score, but distributed six assists.
Shenandoah plays its final home game of the calendar year, Tuesday, Dec. 17 against Creston.
Faith Espinosa led the Cardinals with 13 points as they fell to 0-7 on the season.
