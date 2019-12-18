The Shenandoah Fillies stayed close to Creston all game after leading for much of the first half, but the Panthers finished the day with a 45-35 win, Tuesday, Dec. 17.
The Fillies led 10-7 after the first quarter, but Creston took the lead in the second quarter and held a 22-19 advantage at the break. Creston’s lead was six at the end of the third quarter.
Shenandoah sophomore Ava Wolf led all scorers with 16 points and was part of the defense that held Creston’s leading scorer Kelsey Fields to 14.
Nichole Gilbert added 12 points for the Fillies, who fell to 1-6 on the season. The game didn’t count in the Hawkeye 10 Conference standings.
Braelyn Baker added 10 points for the Panthers, who improved to 4-2 with the win.
