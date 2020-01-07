Nearly all of the Corner Conference basketball teams in the coverage area play tonight while Southwest Iowa wrestling travels.
Event previews are below.
Girls Basketball: East Mills (5-2, 1-2 Corner) at Essex (0-5, 0-3)
The Essex Trojanettes are at home to open 2020 against a Corner Conference rival in East Mills.
Elise Dailey is expected to lead the Trojanettes into the new year. Essex showed strong improvement in their final three games of 2019, nearly beating Heartland Christian and scoring 41 points on Sidney.
The Wolverines have won three straight games including a road win over Bedford Friday. Their two conference losses are to Fremont-Mills and Stanton by a combined seven points.
The Wolverines start four freshmen and senior Alex Knop. Emily Williams and Knop score 15 points per game each to lead the team. Miah Urban has put up another 10.1 per game.
Knop’s nine rebounds per game are one better than Williams for the team lead. Williams leads the team in steals while Urban has the most assists.
This is the first of two scheduled meetings between the Trojanettes and Wolverines this season. They split two meetings last season with Essex winning 40-33 and East Mills 45-35.
Boys Basketball: East Mills (7-1, 4-0 Corner) at Essex (0-6, 0-4)
The Trojans open 2020 with a home date against the conference leader. Essex hasn’t scored more than 33 points in a game and its closest loss is a 31-point margin. It doesn’t get any easier tonight for the Trojans.
Wesley Johnson and Tucker Hadden have been the top scorers for the Trojans this season.
East Mills is coming off its first loss of the season, Saturday against Conestoga, Nebraska.
Michael Schafer is East Mills’ leader at 22.9 points per game. Mason Crouse and Nic Duysen also score in double figures at 13.1 and 11.1 per game. Duysen is the leading rebounder at 7.5 per game. Schafer leads the Wolverines in assists and steals.
This is the first of two scheduled meetings this season between the Trojans and Wolverines. East Mills won both meetings last season 71-29 and 58-26.
Boys Basketball: Clarinda Academy (2-5, 2-2 Corner) at Sidney (3-3, 3-1)
The Cowboys open 2020 looking to improve on a three-game winning streak they took into Christmas break and looking to stay up with the top teams in the conference.
Noah Jorgenson leads the Cowboys at 21.3 points per game while Cole Jorgenson adds another 17.
Noah also leads the Cowboys in rebounds at 8.3 per contest as well as in steals. Garett Phillips leads Sidney in assists.
The Eagles look to stay close to the top of the Corner as they travel to open 2020.
Robert Powell leads the Eagles with 15.4 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. He also leads the team in assists and steals. Dameion Thomas also scores in double figures for the Eagles at 11.7 per game.
This is the first of two scheduled meetings this season between the Cowboys and Eagles. Sidney won both meetings last season 57-54 and 57-46.
Girls Basketball: Fremont-Mills (4-3, 3-1 Corner) at Griswold (0-8, 0-3)
The Knights open 2020 with a trip to Griswold looking to keep pace with Stanton and Sidney for the conference lead.
Kaelynn Driskell leads the Knights with 11.1 points per game while Courtney Goodman is adding 9.1.
Kaylee Wright’s 7.6 rebounds are most on the team. Goodman leads the Knights in steals and assists.
The Tigers haven’t won yet this season, and have already played two games in 2020. They played Stanton within 16 and lost to Lenox by 10.
McKenna Wiechman is the leading scorer for the Tigers at 7.1 points per game.
Mikala Pelzer leads the Tigers at 5.1 rebounds per game. Pelzer also leads the team in steals while Hope Ogg has the most assists.
This is the first of two scheduled meetings between the Tigers and Knights this season. The Knights won three of four meetings last year, earning wins of 40-31, 43-42 and 51-46. Griswold won 38-37.
Boys Basketball: Fremont-Mills (3-5, 2-3 Corner) at Griswold (0-7, 0-4)
The Knights wrap up the first half of the Corner season before two non-conference games to finish the week.
Eli Owen is Fremont-Mills’ top scorer at 11.8 points per game. Taylor Reed (11.0) and Cooper Langfelt (10.5) also score in double figures for the Knights.
Langfelt is right at 7 rebounds per game, just ahead of Reed for the team lead. Owen leads the Knights in assists and Reed in steals.
The Tigers are already playing their third game of the calendar year after losses to Stanton Friday and Lenox Monday. Monday’s loss was the third by between 10 and 13 points this season, their closest games of the season.
Jayden Amend leads the Tigers at 13 points per game.
Colton Turner leads Griswold in rebounds, Lane Mueller in steals and Amend in assists.
This is the first of two scheduled meetings between the Knights and Tigers this season. Fremont-Mills won both meetings last season 61-39 and 45-25.
Wrestling: Southwest Iowa, AHSTW and Tri-Center at Abraham Lincoln
The Warriors travel to Council Bluffs to wrestle a pair of Western Iowa Conference schools as well as the host Lynx.
Wrestling begins at 5:30 for the Warriors against AHSTW. Tri-Center and Abraham Lincoln follow in that order.
Kyle Kesterson leads the Warriors with 19 wins while Layne Ettleman has 18 and Colton Hauschild 15.
Denver Pauley leads the Vikings with 10 wins while Joel Sampson has eight, according to TrackWrestling.
TrackWrestling records for the Trojans and Lynx have no individual records.
Tri-Center’s Bryson Freeberg is coming off a championship at the Western Iowa Conference Tournament the Saturday before Christmas.
Abraham Lincoln had three champions crowned at the Auburn Tournament right before Christmas in Keelan Bailey, River Petry and Jude Ryan.
Southwest Iowa finished 1-2 at this quad last season, beating Abraham Lincoln 41-36, losing to Tri-Center 42-36 and losing to AHSTW 60-16.
