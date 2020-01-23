Shenandoah wrestling competes at home for the final time this season while several Corner Conference teams take the basketball court.
Event previews are below.
Wrestling: Creston, Denison and Riverside at Shenandoah
The Shenandoah Mustangs continue Hawkeye 10 Conference dual action with Creston and Denison making the trip to Shenandoah. Riverside will also be there and all four teams will wrestle each other.
The Mustangs will open with Denison, and then wrestle Creston before finishing with Riverside.
Avery Martin continues to lead Shenandoah with 19 wins on the season.
The Panthers have a couple state-ranked wrestlers at 182 and 195 in Jackson Kinsella and Sam Chapman. Andy Weis, Garon Wurster and Beau Thompson also have at least 20 wins for the Panthers.
Max Rodriguez is Denison’s only wrestler at 20 wins, he is listed at 220 pounds.
Mick Schroder and Jace Rose are state-ranked for Riverside at 106 and 113. Nolan Moore also had more than 20 wins as of their last tournament nearly two weeks ago with several others coming close to that mark.
Shenandoah lost all three duals at this quad last season, falling 74-3 to Creston, 36-24 to Denison and 60-18 to Riverside.
Girls Basketball: Essex (0-10) at Diagonal (4-9)
The Essex Trojanettes try for the second time this season to make the trip to Diagonal, the team that knocked them out of the regional tournament last season.
Desi Glasgo led the Trojanettes in scoring in both Corner Conference Tournament games earlier this week.
The Maroonettes are coming off a close loss to Orient-Macksburg Tuesday. They have played one Corner Conference team, losing to Stanton by 29 in their season opener.
Erin Sobotka is Diagonal’s leader at 12.6 points per game. Three other athletes score between six and eight per game.
Taylor Lumbard leads the Maroonettes on the glass while Sobotka is tops in steals and assists.
This is the only scheduled meeting between the Maroonettes and Trojanettes this season. They split two meetings last season with Essex winning 34-29 and Diagonal earning a 53-30 win.
Boys Basketball: Essex (0-10) at Diagonal (5-5)
The Trojans go on the road to take on Diagonal as well.
Philip Franks and Wesley Johnson led the Trojans offensively in their Corner Conference Tournament loss to Griswold Saturday.
The Maroons have won their last three, including a blowout win over Orient-Macksburg earlier this week.
Kade Klommhaus leads the Maroons at 16.7 points per game. Three other athletes score between six and seven per contest.
Klommhaus also leads the team in rebounds, assists and steals.
This is the only scheduled meeting between the Maroons and Trojans. Diagonal won last season’s meeting 41-39.
Boys Basketball: Sidney (6-6) vs. Stanton (10-1) (at East Mills)
This is a Pool B game in the Corner Conference Tournament, but with both teams owning wins over Clarinda Academy earlier this week it amounts to a semifinal. The winner will play in Saturday’s final while the loser will play in the consolation final. Saturday’s games are at Griswold.
This is the first of two games at East Mills tonight with tip at 6 p.m.
Stanton is seeded second and Sidney third.
Noah Jorgenson leads the Cowboys at 20.6 points per game with Cole Jorgenson also in double figures at 14.2. Garett Phillips has picked up his offense of late and is up to 8.8 points per game.
Noah leads the Cowboys in rebounds, assists and steals.
The Vikings come in on a seven-game winning streak and this will be their third game with the three Essex transfers to the lineup.
Tyler Peterson leads the Vikings with 23.1 points per game. Keygan Day also scores in double figures and they have three more close on a team that puts up 72 points per game.
Peterson leads the Vikings in rebounds and steals. Day has the most assists.
This is the third of three scheduled meetings this season between the Vikings and Cowboys. Stanton won the previous two meetings 71-60 and 60-51.
Boys Basketball: Fremont-Mills (6-8) at East Mills (11-1)
This is a Pool A game in the Corner Conference Tournament, but with both teams having beaten Griswold earlier this week, the winner of this game will advance to Saturday’s championship game while the loser will play for third. Saturday’s games are at Griswold.
This is the second game of the night at East Mills with tip scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
East Mills is the top seed and Fremont-Mills is seeded fourth.
Eli Owen scores 12.4 points per game to lead the Knights. Taylor Reed is at 10.6 with Cooper Langfelt at 9.1.
Langfelt leads the Knights in rebounds, Reed in steals and Owen in assists.
Michael Schafer is East Mills’ top player at 23.2 points per game. Mason Crouse and Nic Duysen also average in double figures.
Duysen leads the Wolverines in rebounds while Schafer is tops in steals and assists.
This is the third of three scheduled meetings between the Wolverines and Knights this season. East Mills won the previous two 47-43 and 61-46.
