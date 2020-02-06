There are three non-conference basketball games on tonight’s schedule.
Game previews are below.
Girls Basketball: Southwest Valley (9-10) at Sidney (11-7)
The Cowgirls conclude the home portion of the season with a senior night game against Southwest Valley.
The Cowgirls beat Essex Tuesday to wrap up at least a share of the Corner Conference title. The Cowgirls go for their fifth consecutive win tonight.
Maddy Duncan paces Sidney at 16.1 points per game. Chay Ward is also in double figures at 10.6.
Ward leads the Cowgirls in rebounds, Duncan in steals and Olivia Larsen in assists.
The Timberwolves are coming off a loss to Bedford Tuesday.
Jentry Schafer leads the Timberwolves in points at 10.9 as well as rebounds, steals and blocks.
Rylee Jacobs, Maggie Haer and Marah Larsen are the other top scorers for the Timberwolves. Haer leads the team in assists.
This is the only scheduled meeting this season between the Cowgirls and Timberwolves. The teams didn’t play each other last season.
Boys Basketball: Southwest Valley (5-14) at Sidney (9-9)
The Cowboys play their final home game of the season, honoring a strong senior class.
Sidney is coming off an easy win over Essex Tuesday. The Cowboys also travel to Clarinda Academy Friday.
Noah Jorgenson leads the Cowboys at 18.8 points per game. He also leads the Cowboys in rebounds, assists and steals.
Cole Jorgenson adds 12.5 points per game while Garett Phillips puts up 9.5.
The Timberwolves are coming off a loss to Bedford Tuesday.
Tucker Tepoel is Southwest Valley’s leading scorer at 10.2 points per game. Adam Harris, Blaine Venteicher and Garrett Marn are also solid scorers for the Timberwolves.
Tepoel leads the team in rebounds and has 16 blocks. Harris leads in assists and Venteicher in steals.
This is the only scheduled meeting between the Cowboys and Timberwolves this season. The teams didn’t play last season.
Girls Basketball: Fremont-Mills (8-9) at Underwood (8-10)
The Knights make the trip to Underwood tonight in a makeup game that was originally supposed to be played at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs.
The Knights have lost their last two and have dropped four of five including a loss to Stanton Tuesday.
Kaelynn Driskell leads the Knights at 10.2 points per game with Courtney Goodman at 9.0.
Kaylee Wright leads the Knights in rebounds. Goodman is tops in assists and steals.
The Eagles are coming off a win over Tri-Center after two losses last week.
Kendra Kuck leads the Eagles at 8.6 points per game. Aliyah Humphrey, Erin McMains and Leah Hall are all at 6.5 points or better.
Macy Vanfossan leads the Eagles in rebounds, Kuck in assists and McMains in steals.
This is a very balanced team, putting up 51 points per game without a double-digit scorer.
This is the only scheduled meeting of the season between the Eagles and Knights. Underwood won last season’s meeting 43-40.
