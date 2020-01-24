The Corner Conference Tournament wraps up Saturday while Southwest Iowa wrestling stays on the mat to wrap up a pair of two-day tournaments.
Event previews are below.
Wrestling: Southwest Iowa at Girls State Tournament (at Waverly-Shell Rock)
Kennedy Lamkins and Riley Spencer, if they can last past Friday’s matches, continue on in the two-day tournament.
Wrestling begins at 8:30 a.m. The top girls wrestlers in the state will be crowned today.
Wrestling: Southwest Iowa at John Harris Tournament (at Southwest Valley)
It’s the second day of the annual John Harris Tournament with Southwest Iowa taking a few of their top kids to the tourney.
Other teams scheduled to compete are: ACGC, Atlantic, Bedford/Lenox, Central Decatur, Clarinda, Clarinda Academy, Clarke/Murray, Creston/Orient-Macksburg, East Mills, Griswold, Missouri Valley, Mount Ayr, Nodaway Valley, Panorama, Red Oak, Riverside, Southwest Valley, Tri-Center, Wayne and Winterset.
Wrestling starts at 10 a.m.
Boys Basketball: Fremont-Mills (6-9) vs. Sidney (6-7) (at Griswold)
Look for game updates on Twitter (@bclarksp17) and a live scoreboard on Facebook (@sportssvn) during the game, which begins at 6:00.
This is the consolation final of the Corner Conference Tournament. Fremont-Mills is here after beating Griswold and losing to East Mills. Sidney beat Clarinda Academy and lost to Stanton.
After Thursday losses the Cowboys and Knights play for a trophy at the site of the conference’s newest team.
Noah Jorgenson stands right at 20 points per game to lead the Cowboys with Cole Jorgenson at 13.6. Garett Phillips is closing in on double figures at 9.2.
Noah Jorgenson leads the Cowboys in rebounds, assists and steals.
Eli Owen leads the Knights at 12.4 points per game. Taylor Reed adds 10.6 and Cooper Langfelt 9.1.
Langfelt leads the team in rebounds, Owen in assists and Reed in steals.
This is the second of three scheduled meetings between the Cowboys and Knights. Sidney won the earlier meeting 60-57.
