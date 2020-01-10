Basketball, bowling and wrestling are all on the Saturday schedule.
Event previews are below.
Bowling: Denison-Schleswig at Shenandoah
This is a battle of the two remaining unbeatens in the conference in boys bowling while the Denison girls are also unbeaten.
The Denison girls are averaging a 2,322 to Shenandoah’s 2,126.
Alyssa Dukes leads the Fillies with a 322 series average. Cassidy Bradley owns Denison’s top average with a 348.
The Denison boys also own an average advantage of 2,967 to Shenandoah’s 2,793.
Trey Brotherton leads the Monarchs with a 422 series average. Devin Morelock’s 408 is best for the Mustangs.
Boys Basketball: Fremont-Mills (4-5) vs. Underwood (4-6) (@ Mid-America Center, Council Bluffs)
The Knights and Eagles battle at the Mid-America Center as part of the Jennie Ed Sports Med MAC Shootout. This is the first of eight games, scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.
The Knights are coming off a loss to Shenandoah Thursday and Eli Owen leads the Knights in scoring at 11.8 points per game. Taylor Reed and Cooper Langfelt are both averaging in double figures.
Langfelt leads the Knights in rebounds while Owen has the most assists and Reed the most steals.
The Eagles lost Thursday to Treynor. They are led by Brayden Wollan’s 10.1 points per game. They have four other players averaging between 6.5 and 9 points each.
Blake Hall leads the Eagles in rebounds, steals and assists.
This is the only scheduled meeting between the Eagles and Knights this season. Underwood won last season’s meeting 49-32.
Wrestling: Southwest Iowa at Winterset Tournament
***This tournament has been canceled due to weather***
The Warriors travel to the Gary Christensen Invite, which has several teams competing.
The Warriors and host Huskies are joined by ADM, Clarinda, Clarke, Eagle Grove, East Union, Martensdale-St. Marys, Osage, Oskaloosa, Southeast Warren, Urbandale, Van Meter/Earlham, Waukee and Woodward-Granger.
Southwest Iowa didn’t compete at this tournament last season.
