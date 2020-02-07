The winter sports postseason starts Saturday with Class 1A and 2A wrestling sectionals happening across the state.
A tournament preview is below.
Wrestling: Shenandoah and Southwest Iowa at Class 2A Sectional Tournament (at Glenwood)
Look for match updates on Twitter (@bclarksp17) and live results on Facebook (@sportssvn) during the tournament, which begins at 12:00.
Glenwood hosts the Class 2A Sectional 4 Tournament with the Mustangs and Warriors among six teams taking part.
Clarinda, Harlan and Red Oak join the two coverage area teams and the host Rams in the field.
The top two wrestlers in each weight class will advance to districts next Saturday in Atlantic. Additionally, the top two teams in the team standings will advance to Tuesday’s regional duals.
Avery Martin looks to be the top Mustang with a shot at advancing to districts. Jakob Childs of Clarinda and Mitch Mayberry of Glenwood look to be the top competition for the two spots at 182. Those three finished second, third and fourth at last Saturday’s Hawkeye 10 Tournament.
At least two of Southwest Iowa’s big three look to be in good position. Colon Hauschild might be the favorite at 145 pounds while Layne Ettleman’s 27 wins are second most at 132 with nobody else close. Kyle Kesterson might have just a three-man bracket at 120, but the other two finished first and second at last week’s Hawkeye 10 Tournament.
There are only three state-ranked wrestlers in this sectional in The Predicament’s final rankings, which were released on Thursday. Red Oak’s Justin McCunn is 45-3 and ranked third at 160 pounds. Crew Howard of Clarinda is a perfect 31-0 and ranked number five at 220. The last one is Red Oak’s Carter Maynes, who is 32-3 and ranked seventh at 195.
The district qualifiers will compete at Atlantic next week against qualifiers from Saturday’s sectional at ADM. Teams competing there are ADM, Atlantic, Creston, Greene County, Kuemper Catholic, Panorama and Winterset.
