Shenandoah girls basketball opens tournament play Saturday while district wrestling also takes place across the state.
Event previews are below.
Girls Basketball: Shenandoah (5-16) at Red Oak (18-3)
Look for game updates on Twitter (@bclarksp17) and a live scoreboard on Facebook (@sportssvn) during the game, which begins at 5:00.
This is a first-round tournament game in Class 3A Region 8. The winner of this game advances to a regional semifinal Wednesday in Red Oak against the winner of Saturday’s Atlantic/Clarinda game.
The draw couldn’t be much tougher for the Fillies as the two conference rivals meet in the regional tournament for the eighth consecutive season.
The Fillies have lost four of five, including beating Missouri Valley Monday and losing to Glenwood Tuesday to wrap up the regular season.
Ava Wolf leads the Fillies at 10.5 points per game. She also leads the team in rebounds at 6.3 per game. Roxy Denton has 9.9 points per game in her nine games back. Nichole Gilbert adds 6.2.
Gilbert leads the Fillies in assists and Lydia Morales in steals.
Everything must fall perfectly for Shenandoah to stay close. Red Oak’s pressure defense has given the Fillies, and many other teams, fits this season. Shenandoah has to find a way to handle it for four quarters and Wolf, Denton or someone else must have a monster game offensively.
The Tigers have won their last five and are up to number four in Class 3A. They beat Southwest Valley Monday.
Sophie Walker leads the Tigers with 15.4 points per game, but she has missed the last three games because of an injury.
Chloe Johnson adds 14.2 points per game and Ellie Rengstorf 12.0. Lexi Johnson and Allie West are also strong scorers for the Tigers.
Chloe Johnson leads the Tigers in rebounds, Walker in assists and Rengstorf in steals.
This is the third meeting of the season between the Tigers and Fillies. Red Oak won the previous two meetings 57-24 and 64-30.
Wrestling: Southwest Iowa at Class 2A District 2 Tournament (at Atlantic)
Southwest Iowa senior Colton Hauschild makes the trip to Atlantic to try to qualify for his first state tournament.
Hauschild won his sectional last Saturday to get to 29-8 this season. He beat Glenwood’s Tyler Boldra in the final. Boldra and his 13-23 record is also in the field.
The other two wrestlers are going to make this a tough task for Hauschild. He’ll wrestle Panorama senior Emry Colby in the semifinals of the four-man bracket. Colby comes in with a 37-5 record. Winterset senior Jack West beat Colby in the sectional final and has a 36-2 record. He is ranked third in the state by The Predicament and will wrestle Boldra in the other semifinal.
The top two advance to the state tournament, which starts Thursday, Feb. 20.
Other teams represented Saturday are ADM, Atlantic, Clarinda, Creston, Greene County, Harlan, Kuemper Catholic and Red Oak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.