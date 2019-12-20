The 2019 portion of the winter sports season wraps up Saturday with Shenandoah wrestling and Sidney girls basketball at home.
Event previews are below.
Wrestling: Shenandoah Tournament
Look for updates on Twitter (@bclarksp17) and a live scoreboard on Facebook (@sportssvn) during the tournament, which begins at 10:00.
The Mustangs wrap up 2019, hosting an 8-team tournament. This is a traditional tournament again this season with each weight class crowning an individual champion at the end of the day.
Shenandoah is one of just four Iowa teams in the field as Clarinda Academy, East Mills and St. Albert join the Mustangs. Maryville and Savannah out of Missouri, Omaha Skutt out of Nebraska and Atchison of Kansas all make the trip.
Shenandoah won the seven-team tournament last season.
Wrestling: Southwest Iowa at Johnson County Central Tournament
The Warriors make the trip to Cook, Nebraska for the Thunderbird Invitational.
East Atchison joins Southwest Iowa in the field. Every other team is from Nebraska.
The Warriors were fourth in the 13-team field last season.
Girls Basketball: St. Albert (2-3, entering Friday) at Sidney (2-3, entering Friday)
The Cowgirls and Saintes wrap up the 2019 calendar year with a 5:30 home tip for the Cowgirls.
Sidney played Essex Friday.
Maddy Duncan leads Sidney at 21 points per game with Chay Ward at 7.0 and Avery Dowling at 6.6 the next scorers.
Duncan also is the top rebounder at 6 per game. She leads the team in assists and steals.
St. Albert played Shenandoah Friday.
Bel Pershing and Allie Petry have nearly identical offensive numbers with Pershing at 15.6 points per game and Petry at 15.4.
Petry is pulling down 9 rebounds per game to lead the Saintes. Pershing leads in steals while Makenna Shepard has the most assists on the team.
