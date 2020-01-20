Shenandoah’s basketball and bowling teams are at home tonight while the Corner Conference Basketball Tournament continues with doubleheaders in Sidney and Essex.
Event previews are below.
Bowling: St. Albert at Shenandoah
The Mustangs and Fillies are at home for the final time this season with St. Albert coming in for Hawkeye 10 Conference matches.
The Fillies should coast to a win as the Saintes haven’t had a full team all season, averaging just a 953 to Shenandoah 2,105.
Ireland Palmer leads the Fillies with a 311 series average, just ahead of Alyssa Dukes’ 310. Grace Julian leads the Saintes with a 199.
The average team score isn’t as big a margin for the Mustangs, but it’s still a comfortable 2,809 to 2,322 edge.
Devin Morelock leads Shenandoah with a 399 series average with Zayne Zwickel right behind at a 395. Quinten Julian leads the Falcons with a 384.
Girls Basketball: Tri-Center (2-9) at Shenandoah (2-10)
The Fillies have a good opportunity to earn their third win of the season at home tonight as part of their annual Pink Out game. Raffle tickets and t-shirts are available with proceeds going to the American Cancer Society.
This is the first of three games for the Fillies this week after losing to Nodaway Valley and Red Oak last week.
Ava Wolf is Shenandoah’s leading scorer at 11.6 points per game. Wolf leads the Fillies in rebounds, Nichole Gilbert in assists and Lydia Morales in steals.
This is Tri-Center's fifth consecutive road game and they suffered blowout losses against AHSTW and Logan-Magnolia last week.
Madison Ausdemore is Tri-Center’s leading scorer at 6.8 points per game. Presley Pogge and Kylie Alfers are the next two scorers for a Trojan team that averages just 27 points per game.
Ausdemore also leads the Trojans in rebounds and blocks. Jade Daughenbaugh has the most assists and Pogge the most steals.
Shenandoah won last season’s meeting 52-35.
Boys Basketball: Tri-Center (9-2) at Shenandoah (3-9)
The boys half of tonight’s doubleheader will be a bit tougher for the home team.
The Mustangs are coming off a win over Red Oak and have won two of three. They play three times this week.
Kyle Cerven leads the Mustangs at 15.8 points per game. Braden Knight is averaging 11.8.
Blake Herold leads the Mustangs in rebounds, Conner Birt in assists and Anthony Stogdill in steals.
The Trojans suffered their second loss of the season last week against AHSTW. They also beat Logan-Magnolia.
The Trojans also have two double digit scorers in Leyton Nelson at 17.1 points per game and Ethan Alfers at 11.6. Caleb Mattox is also a solid scorer for the Trojans.
Nelson leads the team in rebounds and steals. Mattox has 16 blocks and Trent
Kozeal leads in assists.
Tri-Center won last season’s meeting 57-54.
Girls Basketball: East Mills (7-2) at Essex (0-8)
This is a pool play game of the Corner Conference Tournament with tip scheduled for 6 p.m. Stanton is the other team in this pool with the Trojanettes playing the Viqueens on Tuesday and the Wolverines on Wednesday. East Mills is seeded fourth and Essex sixth.
The Trojanettes took losses to Fremont-Mills and Griswold last week. With stats not included for the last three games, Elise Dailey leads the Trojanettes at 9.0 points per game. Sami York leads the team in rebounds and Riley Jensen in steals. There are several near the team lead in assists.
The Wolverines are hoping the momentum of a five-game winning streak carries into this week’s conference tournament. They are coming off a win over Fremont-Mills Thursday.
Alex Knop leads the Wolverines at 14.6 points per game. Emily Williams is two total points behind Knop for the season with Miah Urban also averaging in double figures.
Knop and Williams are a very close 1-2 in rebounds with Williams leading the team in steals and Urban in assists.
This is the second of three scheduled meetings between the Trojanettes and Wolverines. East Mills won the earlier meeting 58-22.
Girls Basketball: Griswold (2-9) at Sidney (5-6)
This is a pool play game in the Corner Conference Tournament with tip scheduled for 6 p.m. Fremont-Mills is the other team in the pool with the Tigers and Knights playing Tuesday and the Knights and Cowgirls Wednesday. Sidney is seeded third and Griswold fifth.
Sidney played three times last week, beating Stanton and Clarinda while losing to Nebraska City Lourdes.
Maddy Duncan continues to lead the Cowgirls at 17.4 points per game with Chay Ward next at 8.8.
Duncan also leads the team in rebounds and steals. Olivia Larsen has the most assists.
Griswold’s two wins came last week, beating Heartland Christian and Essex both by double figures.
McKenna Wiechman is Griswold’s leading scorer at 8.0 points per game with Mikala Pelzer at 7.1.
Pelzer leads the Tigers in rebounds. Hope Ogg has the most assists and steals.
This is the second of three scheduled meetings between the Cowgirls and Tigers. Sidney won the earlier meeting 69-12.
Boys Basketball: Clarinda Academy (2-8) at Sidney (5-6)
This is a pool play game in the Corner Conference Tournament with tip scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Sidney is seeded third and Clarinda Academy fifth. Stanton is the other team in the pool. The Vikings will play the Eagles Tuesday and Cowboys Thursday.
Sidney had a 1-2 week last week, beating Nebraska City Lourdes and losing to Stanton and Clarinda.
Noah Jorgenson leads the Cowboys at 20.5 points per game. Cole Jorgenson is also in double figures at 13.9.
Noah Jorgenson leads the Cowboys in rebounds and steals. Leighton Whipple has the most assists.
The Eagles have lost their last five, including losses to Stanton and East Mills last week.
In stats that don’t include their last game, Robert Powell leads the Eagles at 16.9 points per game. Dameion Thomas puts in 11.7.
Powell leads the team in rebounds, assists and steals.
This is the second of three scheduled meetings between the Cowboys and Eagles. Sidney won the earlier meeting 84-48.
Boys Basketball: Griswold (2-10) vs. Fremont-Mills (5-8) (at Essex)
This is a pool play game in the Corner Conference Tournament with tip scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Fremont-Mills is seeded fourth and Griswold sixth. East Mills is the other team in the pool and the Wolverines will play the Tigers Tuesday and the Knights Thursday.
Fremont-Mills split its two games last week, beating Essex Tuesday and losing to East Mills Thursday.
Eli Owen leads the Knights at 11.8 points per game with Taylor Reed also in double figures.
Cooper Langfelt leads the Knights in rebounds. Owen has the most assists and Reed the most steals.
The Tigers beat Essex twice in three days to end last week for their first two wins of the season.
Jayden Amend leads the Tigers with 11.8 points per game. Lane Mueller and Adam Houser are their next two scorers.
Mueller has the most rebounds and steals while Amend leads the team in assists.
This is the second of three scheduled meetings between the Knights and Tigers. Fremont-Mills won the earlier meeting 48-24.
