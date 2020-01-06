The Shenandoah bowling teams are at home making up today's schedule.
A match preview is below.
Bowling: Red Oak at Shenandoah
Look for updates on Twitter (@bclarksp17) and a live scoreboard on Facebook (@SportsSVN) during the match, which begins at 4:00.
The Shenandoah Fillies and Mustangs open 2020 with a home match against Red Oak.
Shenandoah hasn't had a competition since a home sweep of Clarinda, Dec. 16.
Alyssa Dukes leads the Fillies with a 333 series average. Ireland Palmer is next with a 294.
Carrington Meek and Calista Anderson are the leaders for the Red Oak girls with a 316 and 314 series average.
Devin Morelock's 402 leads the Mustangs while Zayne Zwickel is next with a 383.
Derek Baucom's 419 average leads a Red Oak team that won the Class 1A state championship last season. Jonathan Piper has the second best average on the team with a 399.
