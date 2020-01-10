There is a lot of basketball on the schedule tonight and Shenandoah wrestling travels to central Iowa for a Friday tournament.
Event previews are below.
Girls Basketball: Shenandoah (2-8, 0-4 Hawkeye 10) vs. Glenwood (10-0, 6-0) (@ Mid-America Center, Council Bluffs)
***This game has been postponed due to weather***
The Fillies play their Hawkeye 10 Conference game against Glenwood tonight at the Mid-America Center as part of the Jennie Ed Sports Med MAC Shootout. This is the third of four games scheduled for Friday with eight more set to take place on Saturday.
Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for students and passes won't be accepted. The ticket price gets you in to every game of the tournament.
Glenwood has looked very strong this season, ranked fourth in Class 4A and the Rams have yet to lose a game.
Shenandoah is coming off its second win of the season Thursday with Nichole Gilbert and Ava Wolf leading the charge with 11 points each.
Wolf leads the Fillies in points and rebounds.
The Rams haven’t played since beating Lewis Central last Friday.
Madison Camden and Jenna Hopp have been a terrific 1-2 scoring punch for the Rams at 31.6 points per game combined. Elle Scarborough also averages in double figures as the Rams put up 71 points per game.
Scarborough leads a balanced attack on the glass with 5.4 rebounds per contest. Her assist and steal totals also lead the team.
This is the first of two scheduled meetings this season between the Rams and Fillies. Glenwood won both meetings last season 62-53 and 68-63.
Boys Basketball: Shenandoah (2-8, 0-4 Hawkeye 10) vs. Glenwood (6-3, 4-2) (@ Mid-America Center, Council Bluffs)
***This game has been postponed due to weather***
The Mustangs play their Hawkeye 10 Conference game against Glenwood tonight at the Mid-America Center as part of the Jennie Ed Sports Med MAC Shootout. This is the last of four games scheduled for Friday with eight more set to take place on Saturday.

The Mustangs won their second game of the season Thursday, taking down Fremont-Mills.
Kyle Cerven leads the Mustangs with 15.4 points per game. Braden Knight adds 11.1 per contest.
Blake Herold continues to lead the Mustangs in rebounds at 6.1 per game. Conner Birt has the most steals and assists.
Glenwood hasn’t played since a Monday win over Atlantic.
Ryan Blum leads the Rams at 19.1 points per game with Zach Carr at 15.1 and John Palmer 13.1.
Blum leads the Rams at 8.9 rebounds per game while Carr leads the team in steals and assists.
This is the only scheduled meeting between the Rams and Mustangs. Glenwood won last season’s meeting 84-55.
Wrestling: Shenandoah at North Polk Tournament
***Shenandoah will not attend due to weather***
The Mustangs are right back on the mat at North Polk tonight with a 5 p.m. start.
This is a six-team tournament with Greene County, Grinnell, Mount Ayr, and Waukee joining the Mustangs and host Comets.
The Mustangs finished sixth at this tournament last year.
Girls Basketball: Essex (0-6, 0-4 Corner) at Griswold (0-9, 0-4)
***This game has been postponed due to weather***
Someone will get their first win tonight as the Tigers and Trojanettes tangle.
This is Essex’s second game of the week after last night’s game with East Atchison had been scheduled by the home team as a junior varsity contest. Essex lost to East Mills Tuesday.
Elise Dailey leads the Trojanettes in scoring with Sami York and Desi Glasgo not far behind.
The Tigers have played three games already this year with losses to Stanton, Lenox and Fremont-Mills. They lost to the Knights Tuesday by 22.
McKenna Wiechman leads the Tigers with 7.2 points per game. Mikala Pelzer is next with 5.4 points each time out.
Pelzer’s 5.3 rebounds per game leads the team. Hope Ogg has the most steals and assists.
This is the first of two scheduled meetings between the Tigers and Trojanettes. Griswold won both meetings last season 45-26 and 44-30.
Boys Basketball: Essex (0-7, 0-5 Corner) at Griswold (0-9, 0-5)
***This game has been postponed due to weather***
The Tigers and Trojans both look for their first win of the season as the first half of Corner Conference play concludes tonight.
Essex opened the year with a loss to East Mills Tuesday.
Philip Franks led the Trojans in scoring in Tuesday’s loss while Wesley Johnson leads for the season.
This is Griswold’s fourth game of the week, having already lost to Lenox, Fremont-Mills and Riverside.
Jayden Amend leads the Tigers at 12.6 points per game.
Derek Mueller has the most rebounds at 4.8 per game. Lane Mueller leads in steals and Amend in assists.
This is the first of two scheduled meetings between the Tigers and Trojans. They split two meetings last season with Essex winning 51-40 and Griswold 49-34.
Girls Basketball: East Mills (6-2, 2-2 Corner) at Sidney (3-5, 3-1)
***This game has been postponed due to weather***
The Cowgirls try to bounce back after losing to a state-ranked Falls City Sacred Heart club Thursday.
Maddy Duncan is on top for the Cowgirls at 18.4 points per game. Duncan also leads the team in rebounds at 5.3 per game as well as in steals. Olivia Larsen is tops in assists.
The Wolverines look to put their name back into the conference championship discussion with road games against Sidney and Fremont-Mills over the next week.
The Wolverines have won four straight including beating Essex Tuesday.
Emily Williams and Alex Knop score 14.4 points per game each to lead the Wolverines. Miah Urban adds 10.8.
Williams leads the team in rebounds at 8.5 per game while also leading the team in steals. Urban has the most assists on the team.
This is the first of two scheduled meetings between the Cowgirls and Wolverines this season. Sidney won both meetings last season 49-14 and 47-16.
Boys Basketball: East Mills (8-1, 5-0 Corner) at Sidney (4-4, 4-1)
***This game has been postponed due to weather***
The Cowboys take a shot at the Corner leader tonight after losing to Nebraska’s top-ranked Class D2 team last night.
Noah Jorgenson leads the Cowboys at 22.5 points per game with Cole Jorgenson at 14.9.
Noah leads the Cowboys with 8.5 rebounds per game while also leading the team in steals. He is even with Leighton Whipple and Garett Phillips for the lead in rebounds.
The Wolverines look to stay on top in the Corner Conference at the halfway point.
Michael Schafer leads the Wolverines with 22.7 points per game. Mason Crouse and Nic Duysen also score in double figures.
Duysen has 7 rebounds per game to lead the team while Schafer is on tops in assists and steals.
This is the first of two scheduled meetings between the Cowboys and Wolverines. East Mills won all three meetings last season 48-44, 55-34 and 57-42.
Girls Basketball: Fremont-Mills (5-4) vs. Underwood (4-7) (@ Mid-America Center, Council Bluffs)
***This game has been canceled due to weather***
The Knights and Eagles open the Jennie Ed Sports Med MAC Shootout today at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs with tip set for 4 p.m. This is the first of 12 games scheduled over the two days.

The Knights lost to Shenandoah Thursday after beating Griswold Tuesday.
Kaelynn Driskell leads the Knights at 11.5 points per game.
Kaylee Wright leads the Knights in rebounds at 7.1 per game. Courtney Goodman paces the team in assists and steals.
The Eagles are also trying to bounce back after losing to Treynor last night.
Erin McMains leads the Eagles at 8 points per game with Kendra Kuck just behind at 7.6.
Macy Vanfossan leads the Eagles at 6.2 rebounds per game. McMains has the most steals and Kuck assists.
This is the only scheduled meeting this season between the Eagles and Knights. Underwood won last season’s meeting 43-40.
