The Sidney Cowboys lost 15-4 to West Harrison, Tuesday, June 23, the first Cowboy loss of the season in four games.
Cole Stenzel had another big night at the plate, finishing with three hits and three RBIs, to lead the Cowboys.
The Hawkeyes led from the beginning, scoring four runs in the first inning against Sidney starting pitcher Kyle Beam.
The Hawkeyes added a run in the second before Sidney answered in the bottom half when Clayton Cook drove in Cale Phillips with a single.
West Harrison put the game away with a seven-run third inning against Donovan Racine, who pitched the rest of the game.
Garett Phillips scored Sidney’s next run in the third. He singled and ended up scoring on Stenzel’s single.
A single by Stenzel in the fifth scored Phillips again, as well as Will Oswald. Phillips finished with two hits. The Cowboys ended the day with eight hits against two West Harrison pitchers.
The Hawkeyes had 10 hits and took 11 walks over the five innings. Sage Evans led West Harrison with two hits and four RBIs.
The Hawkeyes improved to 3-2. The Cowboys dropped to 3-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.