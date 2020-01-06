SHENANDOAH – The Atlantic Trojans pulled away in the second half for a 58-35 win over Shenandoah in a Hawkeye 10 Conference girls basketball contest, Friday, Jan. 3.
Shenandoah sophomore post Ava Wolf did much of the offensive work for the Fillies in the first half. She scored 12 points as Shenandoah trailed 28-19 at the break.
Atlantic scored the game’s first nine points, but the Fillies fought back and trimmed the deficit to 19-15 on a Sidda Rodewald 3-pointer with 5:48 to play in the first half.
The Fillies stayed in striking distance through the rest of the first half and early in the third quarter, but the Trojans used a 10-0 run spanning nearly four minutes of the third period to extend the lead from nine to 19.
Shenandoah wouldn’t draw any closer than 16 the remainder of the evening.
Fillies head coach Jon Weinrich felt his team played okay at times, but turned it over too often.
“Our turnovers gave them easy points,” said Weinrich. “Our halfcourt defense was really good for the most part all night. (Haley) Rasmussen is a really good player and I thought we did a good job on her.”
McKenzie Waters scored 20 points to lead the Trojans while Rasmussen added 17. The Trojans improved to 5-5 overall and 3-2 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference with the win.
Wolf only added two second half points to her 12 prior to halftime. Her 14, along with nine rebounds, was still good enough to lead the team.
“We executed really well early and were able to break their press,” said Weinrich. “We weren’t as aggressive in the second half and they paid a little more attention to (Wolf). We just didn’t execute as well.”
Rodewald contributed nine points to Shenandoah’s effort while Brooklen Black, Brenna Godfread and Keelee Razee all finished with five rebounds each.
The loss dropped Shenandoah to 1-8 overall and 0-4 in the Hawkeye 10.
The Fillies travel to Fremont-Mills, Thursday, Jan. 9 before a trip to Council Bluffs’ Mid-America Center to play Glenwood the following night.
