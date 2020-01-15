Southwest Iowa wrestling won two of its three duals, Tuesday, Jan. 14 quad hosted by Fremont-Mills High School.
The Warriors beat Bedford/Lenox 41-38 and Griswold 72-6, but lost to Red Oak 60-24.
The closest dual of the evening was back and forth all night and the Warriors pulled it off despite a 3-5 record in contested matches.
Colton Hauschild earned a first period fall at 145 pounds for the Warriors, cutting Bedford/Lenox’s lead to 12-11. Spencer Baier started the dual with a forfeit win for the Warriors, but Layne Ettleman lost by disqualification to lose the Warriors a point in addition to the six gained by the match result for Bedford/Lenox. Devin Fichter lost by tech fall and then Hadley Reilly earned a pin as the first period ended at 160 to tie the score at 17.
The next four weight classes saw each team win twice with Chance Roof and Samuel Daly taking forfeits for the Warriors. Bedford/Lenox took the lead with a win by fall at 285, and then a 6-3 decision at 106 with Isaiah Carpenter and Justin Wells taking the losses. Dawson Erickson took a forfeit to trim the Bedford/Lenox lead to three and then Kyle Kesterson won by fall at 120 to give the Warriors the win.
The Warriors only had to deal with three Griswold wrestlers with Layne Ettleman and Devin Fichter earning wins by fall. Dawson Erickson lost by fall to Seth Butler at 220 for Griswold’s only points.
The Warriors lost to Red Oak, but won three contested matches. Kesterson, Ettleman and Carpenter all earned first period falls while Hauschild took a forfeit.
Next up for the Warriors is a trip to Nebraska and the Weeping Water Tournament, Friday, Jan. 17.
