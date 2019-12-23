SIDNEY – It came down to the final match, Thursday, Dec. 19 for second place at the Corner Conference Wrestling Duals and Southwest Iowa freshman Dawson Erickson came out on top.
The Wolverines beat East Mills 42-36, lost to East Atchison 42-33, earned a 60-12 win over Griswold and a 60-24 win over Clarinda Academy to take second place in the five-team event.
The Warriors had just lost to East Atchison in their second dual of the day, ending their hopes at a conference title, but responded with three wins by fall at the end against East Mills to earn the victory over the Wolverines.
Brady Mullins took a forfeit win at 195 to bring Southwest Iowa within 36-24, and then Samuel Daly wasted little time at 220, throwing and sticking Sylas Allen in 15 seconds to trim the Wolverine lead to six.
Isaiah Carpenter was next at 285 and was locked in a battle with Andrew Jackson. After a scoreless first period, Carpenter led 2-1 going into the final two minutes, and was able to turn Jackson and secure the fall in 5:10 to even the dual.
There was a double forfeit at 106, meaning the dual came down to the final match at 113. Southwest Iowa’s Dawson Erickson and Zach Biggerstaff of East Mills would wrestle for the dual win. Biggerstaff scored an early takedown and remained on top through the rest of the opening period to lead 2-0. Biggerstaff chose to start on top in the second period, and found a way to stay there for the entire period, keeping his 2-0 advantage. Erickson was close to escape multiple times in that second period and chose to start down in the third period. Biggerstaff was able to turn Erickson on his back as the third period neared its halfway point for three near fall points, but Erickson found a weakness, was able to spin on top and then turn Biggerstaff on his back and finish the pin, all in the span of a few seconds to earn the six points and give the Warriors a team trophy.
“We tell Dawson to keep fighting,” Southwest Iowa coach Aaron Lang said, “and don’t give up. Having the win from Samuel and Isaiah and being at home when all your buddies got your back was big, and he kept fighting.”
The Warriors had an early 21-12 lead on East Atchison in their second dual of the day thanks to quick pins by Layne Ettleman and Colton Hauschild, a third period fall by Spencer Baier and an 8-3 decision by Kyle Kesterson, but they couldn’t hold the lead, losing all four of the remaining contested matches against the Wolves. Lang liked his team’s response after the loss.
“We had a couple things not go our way against East Atchison,” said Lang. “We told the guys the next best thing was to get a trophy and then we were in a hole against East Mills, but were able to rattle off the wins to get second place. It’s not exactly what we wanted, but we wanted hardware and got it.”
Southwest Iowa opened the competition by beating Griswold. Ettleman and Hadley Reilly won contested matches for the Warriors.
Ettleman and Daly won contested matches in the win over Clarinda Academy to end the day and secure second place.
The Warriors had four wrestlers named first-team all-conference in Erickson, Kesterson, Hauschild and Joseph Thompson, who didn’t have to wrestle a match.
“(Thompson) is a great kid that works hard,” said Lang. “It’s his first year out and earning all-conference is huge for him. Dawson keeps fighting and keeps learning. He’s a freshman and every time he’s on the mat, he’s fighting and getting in the right position.”
“I can’t say enough about Kyle and Colton,” continued Lang. “Those two and Layne are big leaders in the wrestling room. Colton and Kyle’s goals are set high and for them to come out and go undefeated was huge for us.”
Ettleman and Daly added second-team all-conference honors for the Warriors.
East Atchison won the conference title with a 4-0 record. The Warriors were 3-1, followed by East Mills at 2-2, Clarinda Academy at 1-3 and Griswold finished 0-4.
