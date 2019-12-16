The Southwest Iowa Warriors were led by three third-place finishers in taking eighth at the Lenox Tournament, Saturday, Dec. 14.
The Warriors finished with 80 points, five behind Southwest Valley for seventh in the 11-team field. Treynor scored 176.5 points to win the team title.
Dawson Erickson, Kyle Kesterson and Samuel Daly were the leading place-winners for the Warriors.
Kesterson scored a team-high 18 points, winning three of his four matches at 120 pounds. He started with a quarterfinal fall over Chance Valenzuela of Bedford/Lenox. His only loss was a 4-3 decision against Ben Breheny of Nodaway Valley in the semifinals. Kesterson won his consolation semifinal by injury default and then beat Treynor’s Kayden Dirks 6-5 in the third-place match.
Erickson and Daly both finished 1-2, which was good enough for third. Erickson lost twice by fall at 113, and then pinned Chariton’s Octavio Garcia.
Daly also started with two losses by fall at 220 before rebounding with a pin of East Union’s Louis Gonzales.
Layne Ettleman, Colton Hauschild and Joseph Thompson also scored double digit points for the Warriors.
Hauschild placed fourth at 145. He won his quarterfinal by fall before dropping a 7-2 decision to Mitch Lutz of Treynor in the semifinals. Hauschild pinned Chariton’s Tanner Ballard in a consolation semifinal before taking a loss by fall in the third-place match.
Thompson was the fourth-place finisher at 160. He received a bye into the semifinals where he lost by fall to Austin Wilson of Nodaway Valley. He received a medical forfeit to advance to the third-place match where he was pinned by South Harrison’s Jastin Johns.
Ettleman was fifth at 132, but won three matches. He started his day with two wins by fall to move into the semifinals. He dropped a 7-1 decision to Kaleb Jestes of Maysville, and then lost 7-4 to Jacob Hrasky of Treynor. Ettelman responded with his second pin of Bedford/Lenox’s Trenton Beck in the fifth-place match.
Southwest Iowa wrestles again, Thursday, Dec. 19 when they host the Corner Conference duals in Sidney.
