Southwest Iowa wrestling won one of its final three duals of the season, Tuesday, Feb. 4 in Tarkio.
The Warriors beat Rock Port 54-18, but lost 42-41 to East Mills and 42-30 to the host East Atchison Wolves.
The closest dual was the last one, a loss to East Mills, and it came down to the final match with the Warriors needing six points to draw even. Dawson Erickson had no trouble securing the win over Andrew Laramy at 113 pounds, but only secured five team points with a 16-1 technical fall.
The Warriors and Wolverines split six contested matches with Kyle Kesterson and Samuel Daly winning by fall for the Warriors. Layne Ettleman, Colton Hauschild, Chance Roof and Zach Sheldon took forfeit wins.
Rock Port had just four wrestlers and two of them took forfeit wins against the Warriors. Ettleman gave the Warriors their only contested win, and took it by fall.
Erickson, Kesterson, Spencer Baier, Hauschild, Joseph Thompson, Roof, Daly and Sheldon all took forfeit wins against Rock Port.
East Atchison won three contested matches in a row to end its dual against Southwest Iowa with Roof, Daly and Sheldon all lost by fall.
Ettleman, Hauschild, Thompson and Baier all won contested matches for the Warriors. Southwest Iowa led 30-18 after Thompson’s win by injury default, but the Wolves were able to rally and take the win.
Southwest Iowa’s dual season ends with a 6-18 overall record. The Warriors will next travel to Glenwood, Saturday, Feb. 8 for a Class 2A sectional tournament.
