The Sidney Cowgirls exploded out of the gate with 45 first half points and coasted to a 67-41 win over Essex, Friday, Dec. 20.
Sidney scored 17 of the game’s first 22 points and had the lead at 63-30 by the end of the third quarter.
Chay Ward led three Cowgirls in double figures with 17 points.
Maddy Duncan added 15 points while Avery Dowling chipped in 12.
Alexis Massey added eight rebounds while Kaden Payne finished with six. Olivia Larsen finished with seven assists and five steals. Duncan ended with seven steals.
Sidney improved to 3-3 overall and 3-1 in the Corner Conference with the win.
Essex fell to 0-5 overall and 0-3 in the conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.