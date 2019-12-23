The Sidney Cowgirls struggled mightily in the first and fourth quarters in a 61-32 loss to St. Albert, Saturday, Dec. 21 to end the calendar year.
St. Albert led 21-6 at the end of the first quarter. The margin was still 15 going into the final period, but the Cowgirls were outscored 17-3 over the final eight minutes.
Chay Ward led Sidney with 17 points as Maddy Duncan was held to nine on 20 field goal attempts.
Duncan and Ward led the Cowgirls with five rebounds each as Sidney enters the holiday break with a 3-4 overall record.
St. Albert wraps up 2019 with a 4-3 record.
