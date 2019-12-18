The Essex Trojanettes left Stanton, Tuesday, Dec. 17 with their second Corner Conference loss of the season 65-19.
Essex scored nine of its points in the opening quarter, trailing 18-9 after one. Stanton extended the lead to 37-13 by halftime and running clock was in effect with a 54-17 score at the end of the third quarter.
Riley Jensen led the Trojanettes with six points.
Essex fell to 0-4 on the season and 0-2 in the conference. The Trojanettes complete the 2019 portion of the season with a home game against Sidney, Friday, Dec. 20.
The Viqueens improved to 7-1 overall and 2-1 in the conference. Hope Ogletree led four Viqueens in double figures with 16 points. She added 11 rebounds and four steals.
